On Thursday, Gov. Kristi Noem signed House Bill 1092, which was passed by the Legislature, into law. It appropriates $1.25 million to the Board of Regents to create a precision agriculture cybersecurity partnership between Dakota State University in Madison and South Dakota State University in Brookings.
The $1.25 million appropriation is small compared to the $30 million appropriation also designated by this Legislature for DSU for its expansion of cybersecurity programs, but we feel it is very important nonetheless.
SDSU is stepping up its focus on precision agriculture, the data-driven farming management concept intended to optimize returns on inputs and preserving resources. Its first steps are often mapping soil composition in fields in order to customize crop rotations, weed control and nutrients.
The partnership between SDSU and DSU will specifically develop undergraduate and graduate curriculums, engage in research, and provide outreach programming and communication to address agricultural security threats.
Precision agriculture involves, in differing levels, agronomy, horticulture, plant science, biosystems engineering and computer science. DSU’s expertise in cybersecurity adds a critically important element to the eventual success of precision agriculture.
Raven Industries is a substantial partner with SDSU to build the study of precision agriculture, including the construction of the Raven Precision Agriculture Center, which opened on campus last fall.
The new partnership expands our understanding of all the possible industries that can benefit from DSU’s expertise in cybersecurity. We’ve often thought of national defense, banking and large corporations as benefiting from the knowledge of DSU graduates, but there are plenty more. SDSU is already talking about “virtual fence technology” that has the potential to revolutionize how producers set up sensing and/or grazing models to optimize where and when to rotate animals. All these endeavors need top-quality cybersecurity.
We’re enthused about the possibilities the partnership can bring and look forward to hearing other possibilities that DSU can help the world.