South Dakota’s Nov. 8 ballots included 44 circuit court elections in every corner of the state. Forty-one of those elections included just one candidate, who each won 100% of the vote in their circuit.

Among those that were contested elections was in the Third Circuit, which includes Lake County. Robert Spears beat Michael Moore in Position C 51% to 49%. Our circuit is includes 13 counties, roughly a triangle from Miller to Flandreau to Milbank. The other two contested elections were one of the positions in the Second Circuit (Minnehaha and Lincoln counties) and one position in the Fourth Circuit (eight counties in the northwest portion of South Dakota).