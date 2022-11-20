South Dakota’s Nov. 8 ballots included 44 circuit court elections in every corner of the state. Forty-one of those elections included just one candidate, who each won 100% of the vote in their circuit.
Among those that were contested elections was in the Third Circuit, which includes Lake County. Robert Spears beat Michael Moore in Position C 51% to 49%. Our circuit is includes 13 counties, roughly a triangle from Miller to Flandreau to Milbank. The other two contested elections were one of the positions in the Second Circuit (Minnehaha and Lincoln counties) and one position in the Fourth Circuit (eight counties in the northwest portion of South Dakota).
Circuit courts are described by the Secretary of State as “the keystone of the state’s trial system and has broad jurisdiction.” There are seven judicial circuits, and judges serve eight-year terms with no term limits. Elections are non-partisan, meaning candidates are not listed as Republicans, Democrats or any other party.
So why were almost all the judges running for re-election unopposed?
Whether it’s true or not, there is a perception that an attorney within the circuit who challenges an incumbent judge and loses will not be treated fairly. We’d hope and pray that isn’t the case, but the perception is out there regardless. Also, unless the judge has done something publicly egregious, the power of an incumbency may make it tough for a challenger to oust a sitting judge.
Many circuit court judges first gain their seat by being appointed rather than elected. The previous circuit judge often retires or resigns in the middle of the term, a circumstance that requires the governor to appoint a new judge. The result is an instant incumbent judge who will first face election when the term ends.
Is this a good system? If so few judges face a challenger, should it they face re-election at all? That would essentially make it a lifetime appointment, which wouldn’t allow citizens to remove a judge for legitimate reasons. Making it a partisan election doesn’t enthuse us either, since judges are supposed to be impartial and not biased based on party affiliation.
The best we can think of is to encourage more candidates to run and to conduct robust campaigns. In that case, we’d suggest voters dig in and understand the qualifications of each candidate and vote in the way they see fit.