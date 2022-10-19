Recent groundbreaking events at two local manufacturing companies bode well for the future of that sector in Madison.
Global Polymer and Manitou Group Gehl both are in the midst of facility expansions within the city limits, with equipment upgrades part of the equation.
We used to measure the impact of industrial expansions solely by the number of jobs created. Today, we look more at the long-term success and sustainability of companies when they put a shovel in the ground for more manufacturing space.
Manitou Gehl will add 80,000 square feet to its facility, which is already the largest in Madison by quite a distance. The new space will become an assembly hall with new lasers, press brakes and robots. The expansion itself is an indication by management that the company will grow and that Madison is the right place for that growth to occur. Fifty more jobs are expected locally.
In Global Polymer’s case, more than 32,000 square feet will be added as part of a $10 million investment in the Madison plant. The building expansion should be complete by November 2023, but there will be three phases of new equipment, with the final phase completed in December 2025. The expansion could create as many as 120 new jobs over time.
There are other manufacturing expansions taking place locally on a smaller scale. We’re glad to see all of them take place, big or small.
The future for local manufacturers looks good in Madison, and we’re glad to see a strong sector succeed.