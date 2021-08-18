Substantial funding for boosting broadband internet capability is included in both the federal infrastructure bill and the budget for the state of South Dakota in 2021-22. Let’s assume the work gets done soon. How should we use the new capability?
Background: Broadband internet capability can be generally defined as access to the internet that is faster and has more capacity than earlier-generation methods like dial-up access through telephone lines. The faster and higher-capacity access could be by coaxial cable, optical fiber, cellular services or satellite. Broadband is generally available in cities, where companies have enough potential customers to build robust systems, but not so much in rural areas.
Lack of access to broadband internet can be a serious impediment to commerce, education and quality of life. It’s sometimes called the “Great Digital Divide.” Many businesses need the capability for all sorts of things, while consumers may need it for remote learning (like Zoom classroom sessions) or health-care interactions (like meeting with a doctor).
There are two issues to address to get broadband to everyone: 1) the physical infrastructure like wires, cables, towers, antenna dishes, etc., and 2) making it affordable enough so that people who want it can pay for it.
Let’s assume the money gets spent and the system is built and available. What then?
We’re hoping local businesses use the capability to compete successfully with distant companies, serving local communities. We’re hoping students will take advantage to engage more with their teachers when they are stuck at home during harsh weather or a pandemic. Shut-ins can communicate face-to-face with loved ones to reduce loneliness. People with health needs can utilize broadband to reduce trips to far-away medical facilities.
It will take some getting used to. The South Dakota chapter of AARP suggests improving our “digital literacy” so people can better understand the possibilities, to learn how to use the new capability and to overcome hesitancy or fear in using new technology. They suggest forming partnerships with community organizations to support training for people who need it.
Having broadband internet access can be so much more than simply downloading a movie faster. We think keeping an open mind about how this capability can help local communities, businesses, citizens and others in need is important. Let’s use it for its best uses.