Madison and Lake County have had their share of major road construction projects in recent years, perhaps more than in any other 10-year stretch in our history. Here are just a few:
1) A complete rebuild of SD-34 through the city of Madison, a project expected to take two years that took three.
2) A complete rebuild of SD-19 from Madison to the Minnehaha County line, which included safety features and rebuilt intersections.
3) Complete rebuilds of city streets in the northwest part of Madison, then the northeast, mostly to replace water infrastructure.
4) While not in Lake County, US-81 just north of the county line was closed while the causeway over Twin Lakes was raised.
Each of these required patience from motorists, businesses and residences along the routes, although most people acknowledge the annoyances were worth the end results.
For as much work as that was, consider what’s coming up:
US-81 from N.E. 9th Street in Madison to the Kingsbury/Brookings county line will be milled, resurfaced and intersections rebuilt in 2024, an $18 million project.
SD-34, the busiest highway in Lake County, will undergo even more work, this time from the four-lane divided section east to 462nd Ave. It includes millwork, resurfacing, berm work, intersection construction and lighting in 2025.
In the western part of Lake County, US-81 will be milled and resurfaced from two miles west of Madison to nine miles south of Jake’s Corner in 2027.
We recognize the hassle of road construction, and we understand the short-term negative impact it can have. But roads are very important to our economy and quality of life. We’re glad to see so much work being done to improve our transportation infrastructure.