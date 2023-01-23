Through Madison’s recent growth spurt over the last few years, we’ve been thinking about how the city’s growth has progressed in its history.
The undisputed center of the city when it was being founded in the 1870s was the railroad depot at Egan Avenue just south of S.W. 2nd Street (then called Railroad Street). Everything came and left from that depot: people, home goods, seed, harvested crops, lumber and more. Most businesses dealing in those goods started setting up shop in the blocks north of the railroad depot. Residences were built even farther north and east and west of the depot.
C.B. Kennedy donated land to the state of South Dakota to establish a Normal school at a location on the north edge of town, and that neighborhood added more residences.
When the automobile started to replace the train as the principal means of transportation, the highways became more important. Highway 34 was an active east/west road right through town on N. 2nd and 3rd Streets, and the F&M co-op truck stop was a busy place for truckers. SD-19 came from the south up Washington Avenue and ended at the corner where Subway is today, and that route also attracted business growth. US-81 came to Madison from the west and headed north, but there was very little development along that route.
Post-World War II population growth spread the city even farther to the northwest, filling in neighborhoods all the way to Highland Avenue and N.W. 9th Street and to the northeast to N.E. 9th and Roosevelt Avenue.
The late 1950s and ‘60s saw the burning of Beadle High School and the growth of Dakota State University, which kicked off a building boom, including four new dormitories, a student union, a new hospital, a new high school, the Mundt Library, the National Guard Armory/DSU Fieldhouse and the Habeger Science Center. When John Morrell’s closed in 1970, new businesses were attracted to Madison to provide jobs, and a new industrial park was established on the west side of town along Highland Avenue. Later, an industrial park was built on the east side near the airport, with the idea at the time that products would eventually be shipped every day by air. It never worked out that way.
Fast forward to the last 20 years that showed substantial single-family residential growth in the northwest and northeast parts of town, the construction of a beautiful new hospital south of S.W. 10th Street and multi-family residences just north of there.
Upcoming? The city keeps expanding in several directions. North: a new athletic complex and more residential housing all the way to N.E. 15th Street. South: A large independent- and assisted-living community is being constructed to the east of the hospital. West: The possibility of a new City Hall and police headquarters west of Highland Avenue near S.W. 4th Street. And the Lake Area Improvement Corporation has just purchased 67 acres of land west of US-81 up to N.E. 9th Street that could be the location for housing or commercial development.
We’re glad to see the city grow, and we think the pace is orderly enough for us to grow properly.