Through Madison’s recent growth spurt over the last few years, we’ve been thinking about how the city’s growth has progressed in its history.

The undisputed center of the city when it was being founded in the 1870s was the railroad depot at Egan Avenue just south of S.W. 2nd Street (then called Railroad Street). Everything came and left from that depot: people, home goods, seed, harvested crops, lumber and more. Most businesses dealing in those goods started setting up shop in the blocks north of the railroad depot. Residences were built even farther north and east and west of the depot.