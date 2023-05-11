A large jet fuel plant is being constructed near Lake Preston just 28 miles as the crow flies from downtown Madison. We’re curious about how it turns out – a great success, a flop or something in between?
The plant, estimated to open in 2025, will produce 55 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) using roughly 35 million bushels of sustainably grown corn. It is expected to be the largest capital investment in South Dakota’s history.
We’re certainly become accustomed to ethanol fuel plants in our region, including the Dakota Ethanol Plant at Wentworth, which has been operating successfully for more than 20 years. But the Lake Preston facility is unique in several ways:
A $120 million wind farm will be built on site to cover 100 percent of the fuel plant’s electricity needs.
The business will pay corn price premiums to farmers who use climate-smart farming practices.
Much of the thermal demand is expected to be met by burning of waste onsite (most ethanol plants use natural gas for thermal needs)
The fuel products are expected to achieve a net-zero energy usage across the whole production cycle.
The last goal would depend on how net-zero energy usage is calculated, of course, and we would expect challenges to that calculation. But it appears the result, however measured, could be an amazing success in reducing carbon released into the atmosphere for a facility producing fuel.
We understand the new operation is fully financed, and has landed contracts for renewable jet fuel from such airline heavyweights as Delta, American, British Airways, Japan Airlines and others.
There are concerns by outsiders, of course, about the possibility of air pollution or fuel leaks into the soil or water table. There are ongoing debates around the country about the safety of transporting fuels on trucks or railcars.
We’re enthused about the possibility of a huge jump in the environmental impact of producing jet fuel, while maintaining healthy skepticism about whether the ambitious goals can really be achieved.