A large jet fuel plant is being constructed near Lake Preston just 28 miles as the crow flies from downtown Madison. We’re curious about how it turns out – a great success, a flop or something in between?

The plant, estimated to open in 2025, will produce 55 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) using roughly 35 million bushels of sustainably grown corn. It is expected to be the largest capital investment in South Dakota’s history.