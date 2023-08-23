With changes in technology, we’re seeing new vehicles on the streets of Madison and roads of Lake County.
In addition to regular traffic of cars and trucks, we’re seeing electric-powered bicycles (sometimes called e-bikes), electric-powered skateboards (sometimes called hoverboards from "Back to the Future II"), electric- and gasoline-powered three-wheeled vehicles and electric- and gasoline-powered golf carts.
It does look a little futuristic seeing a single-wheel skateboard flying down the street, seemingly floating on air.
Our rules of licensing and driving were established before these vehicles became popular. It’s worth reviewing where we are and what we’d like to see changed.
Madison Police Chief Justin Meyer tells us the new vehicles are legal on city streets but are required to follow all of the same rules of the road, including speed limits, stopping at stop signs or yielding at rights-of-way and so on.
Powered vehicles are not allowed on city sidewalks. In fact, pedal bicycles are also not allowed on sidewalks in the Egan Ave. business district, because doors to stores, restaurants, bars and residences are simply too close to the sidewalk. If a person steps out of a business, they could easily be struck by a bicycle.
These rules make sense. But there’s another part of the law that we believe will need to be addressed by state law, county ordinances or city statutes: age.
Currently, only cars, trucks and golf carts are required to be driven by licensed drivers, which means ages 14-15 (with restrictions) or age 16 and older. That’s right, at the moment, an electric-powered e-bike can legally be driven down the street by a four-year-old. Class 3 e-bikes can travel up to 28 mph, while Class 2 e-bikes can go up to 20 mph.
Perhaps a bigger concern are jet skis, which can travel up to 67 mph in the United States. That’s way too fast for a small child.
We think drivers’ licenses should be required for certain types of fuel-powered vehicles. The details can be worked out through the law-making processes of each jurisdiction, but it needs to be done.