Editor, The Daily Leader:

I traveled to Pierre with two area farmers last Thursday, joining hundreds of others from across the state. We were there for a rally against the use of eminent domain by carbon capture pipeline companies. These companies have been intimidating and threatening farmers, trespassing to “survey” with heavy trucks and equipment that are protected by armed guards, ruining crops as they go, and dragging to court any who resist. All this is happening before they even have a permit to build a pipeline, and all under the legal protection of eminent domain — a strong-arm governmental power that should be reserved for things we all need, like roads, water and electricity. Nobody needs a dangerous carbon pipeline.