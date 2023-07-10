I traveled to Pierre with two area farmers last Thursday, joining hundreds of others from across the state. We were there for a rally against the use of eminent domain by carbon capture pipeline companies. These companies have been intimidating and threatening farmers, trespassing to “survey” with heavy trucks and equipment that are protected by armed guards, ruining crops as they go, and dragging to court any who resist. All this is happening before they even have a permit to build a pipeline, and all under the legal protection of eminent domain — a strong-arm governmental power that should be reserved for things we all need, like roads, water and electricity. Nobody needs a dangerous carbon pipeline.
This all started last August when Congress passed the misnamed “Inflation Reduction Act.” It should be called the “Inflation Induction Act” because inducing inflation is what happens when Congress spends money they don’t have, for things we don’t need.
Senators Thune and Rounds, along with Representative Johnson, knew this bill was bad for America and voted against it. Unfortunately, it passed when the vice president cast the final tie-breaking vote.
Now the fight is at the state level. Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and other states are dealing with the part of that bill that incentivizes private companies to capture, move and bury CO2. The use of eminent domain is at the heart of the fight, as companies scramble to grab the lucrative, inflation-inducing tax credits the bill included.
Why should folks who don’t own farmland care? First, property rights are constitutionally guaranteed to every American. If one of us is under attack, we all are. Second, these pipelines are extremely dangerous. They will be near homes, towns and cities and crisscross roads we all use. If there is a break, your life or the lives of folks you know and love will be in jeopardy.
I urge you to search for and read the NPR report of what happened in Satartia, Miss. The story is chilling. It reads in part, “As the carbon dioxide moved through the rural community, more than 200 people evacuated and at least 45 were hospitalized. Cars stopped working, hobbling emergency response. People lay on the ground shaking and unable to breathe. First responders didn’t know what was going on...”
Because these pipelines are so dangerous, nothing can be built over or near them, and since they will originate near or run close to many towns, future growth, economic development and many opportunities will be forever lost.
Join me to ask the leadership in the S.D. Senate (Schoenbeck and Crabtree) to recognize these reasons and stop supporting the use of eminent domain for these dangerous and unnecessary CO2 pipelines. Removing eminent domain may not stop them, but it will slow the process to allow more input, help improve the safety of any new pipeline that is built, and give South Dakota property owners a better position to negotiate what’s best for them. The South Dakota House strongly passed two bills earlier this year that would have gone a long way to fix this, only to see them killed in a Senate committee. If Senate leaders change their view, these or similar bills have a very good chance of passing.
You can also email or call the governor, 605-773-3212, asking her to call for a special session of the Legislature. Last Thursday, 2,000 signed petitions were left at her office asking her to do just that. And, you can add your name to the online petition at SDpropertyrights.com.
In January, when the Legislature is scheduled to return, these pipelines will likely have their permits and it will be too late. If she will call a special session, Gov. Noem can lead South Dakota again, to push back against this latest DC boondoggle.