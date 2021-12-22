We wrote in early August about the need for the city of Madison to embark on a substantial tree planting program. Now that winter has arrived, we’re encouraging it even more strongly.
The August editorial focused on replacing the healthy trees that had been removed during the multi-phase water project affecting several parts of the city. That project is ongoing, and many more healthy trees will necessarily be removed to complete the water infrastructure work.
While we’re supportive and appreciative of the water upgrades, the tree removal has changed the look of some neighborhoods, from shady, tree-lined streets to wide open neighborhoods. The benefits of shade, including reducing air conditioning needs, are gone.
We recommended then that, as a good will gesture, the city of Madison offer replacement trees on homeowners’ property. They probably couldn’t be replaced in the exact same place, but on another part of each property that wouldn’t interfere with utilities. And the trees should be substantial enough that they would enhance property values soon. We stand behind that recommendation.
The other issue is the apparently inevitable onslaught of the ash borer, which will eventually take out ash trees. Those should also be replaced with other species to provide a diverse stock of trees throughout Madison, not only on city property but also on public property.
The city owns a lot of property within the city limits, including dozens of large and small parks, creek properties, boulevards, flood buyout lots and many more.
We believe the city should have a long-term tree planting program, which includes action in 2022. The plan should include tree nurseries on city properties where young, inexpensive trees can be planted with the intention of transplanting the mature trees elsewhere in the city when needed.
A Chinese proverb said, “The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now.”