Most of the city is aware that a new source of water is coming to Madison next August: Lewis & Clark Regional Water System, of which Madison is a member, will finish its construction and start pumping.
Water supply is one thing, but storage is another. The water demands of residences and businesses change from day to day and season to season. Dry weather causes more people to irrigate their lawns. The start of the school year means about 1,000 university students move into the dorms and start using city services.
Adequate storage means the city can handle fluctuations in usage. If usage surges, we can draw down storage from water towers. If usage wanes, we can refill the towers for use another day.
Storage also is a part of the formula for water pressure, since we don’t have individual water pumps in every house. The gravity associated with elevated water provides natural pressure that runs the whole system. It also is a public safety issue: we need water pressure to pump water out of hydrants for fires. If we relied on pumps, we might be high and dry during a power outage.
We’ve seen the new water tower being elevated in the Lakeview Industrial Park south of town with Madison and Dakota State University logos on it. It will be the third water tower in the city, after the tower near Living Hope Wesleyan in the northwest part of the city and the tower in the northeast, not far from Graceland Cemetery. The municipal water treatment plant in the southeast corner of Madison also has storage.
But most of us don’t know about another storage tank being constructed east of Madison off the beaten path. It’s part of the Lewis & Clark system, so the cost of construction has already been taken care of through federal, state and local funding. The million-gallon tank is an above-ground tank, but not a tower. It will be ready at the same time the water starts flowing from the treatment plant near Vermillion.
Water storage is an invisible infrastructure item that we don’t notice much but would notice a lot if it were missing. We’re glad to see we have plenty.