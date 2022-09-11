Purchase Access

The Madison City Commission appears to be heading down the path toward building a new city hall (see Friday’s Daily Leader). The only thing missing so far? Robust public input.

Building a new city hall is a big and expensive project, and while the city commission and staff have been thinking about it for many years, there must be openness to the public to express important subtopics such as location, cost and many others.