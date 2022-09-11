The Madison City Commission appears to be heading down the path toward building a new city hall (see Friday’s Daily Leader). The only thing missing so far? Robust public input.
Building a new city hall is a big and expensive project, and while the city commission and staff have been thinking about it for many years, there must be openness to the public to express important subtopics such as location, cost and many others.
Madison’s city hall has been downtown since the community was established 142 years ago. The current building is historic and the façade is very attractive. It is centrally located in a business district that we’re trying to bolster. The building has obvious shortcomings, especially the internal stairs from street level. There is very limited parking in front of the building with a few other spaces in the city-owned parking lot on the other side of the block. It’s heating/cooling and other systems are aging.
The proposed site is on the southwestern corner of the city, west of Highland Avenue. The city has acquired two properties there already adjacent to the city’s longtime shop and is considering a third parcel. If it is purchased, the city will have already spent $1 million on the land and buildings at that location.
Even though city officials have progressed a long way already, they need to hear from citizens. There should be a series of public meetings allowing residents to speak freely. People who can’t attend should be able to email or write their views to be read at those meetings.
Should there be consideration of renovating the current building? Is the proposed location of a new building the right one? What’s the impact on taxes and utility rates, which are already among the highest among eastern South Dakota cities? If the new building is supposed to last 50-100 years, is it something we’ll be proud of?
We encourage city officials to start scheduling public meetings right away and to consider the best way to listen to citizens who aren’t able to attend. The whole community needs the opportunity to be involved in this substantial decision.