We've been reading about wildfires in California, Oregon and Colorado, all states far away. But the idea of wildfires in South Dakota shouldn't be far from our minds.
The massive Dixie Fire in California, which has been burning for nearly two weeks, merged with another wildfire and was entering a small town this weekend. Fire officials say it had charred 300 square miles and was only 21% contained. The Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon has consumed nearly 640 square miles.
The Dixie and Bootleg Fires and most of the others are in forests, dried through drought or disease. South Dakota certainly has forested areas with similar characteristics in the western part of the state, and there are many remote residences and cabins throughout areas at risk. Plus, we have grassy areas elsewhere throughout the state that are dry and ready to burn if a spark sets them off.
As we drive down the roads in Lake County, we see mostly green fields of corn and soybeans, so we may think we're immune to fires. But as reported in the Daily Leader last week, the U.S. Drought Monitor showed that Lake County is experiencing extreme and severe drought, and we need to realize wildfires could happen.
While fires are occasionally started as arson, the vast majority are caused by accidents, carelessness or natural weather events like lightning. Here are a few things we can do to prevent fires and destruction of property:
-- Report fires. Even small fires can get bigger quickly. A quick cell phone call is easy and could prevent a problem.
-- Be careful when setting intentional fires. A fire pit on a patio can be relaxing, but make sure the burning embers don't float away and start burning something else.
-- Keep flammable brush away from houses or outbuildings. It's possible to save structures if there is little to burn around the building.
And importantly, say thank you to local volunteer firefighters. They are the ones who train and prepare for the times they are needed to protect us all from harm.
-- Jon M. Hunter