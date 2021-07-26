P.E.O. Chapter BN expresses appreciation and thanks to all who supported our 5th annual Garden Walk 'N' Talk. How grateful we are to be part of such a supportive community.
We want to recognize all the homeowners who graciously opened their gardens for display: Jan Davis and The Lakes Memorial Garden, Jean Halpin, Diane & Bill Bruns and Bryan & Lana Zillgitt. We know that you lovingly tend your gardens routinely, and that you gave extra time and effort to showcase your gardens for our tour.
We also appreciate the Daily Leader's Breeauna Sagdal for the wonderful articles and very useful photo coverage, the businesses who allowed us to post flyers, Grapevines and Madison Floral Shop for handling the advance tickets, Brittany Waldman for her helpful talks and demonstrations, KJAM for its on-air support, Thrivent for a grant to cover our expenses and all who bought tickets to view the yards and gardens.
Every year we seek gardens and yards for our tour. If you are interested in displaying your garden next year, please contact one of the garden tour committee members. The Garden Walk 'N' Talk is an event that raises money to support our local scholarship program, which offers scholarships to area high school senior girls. This year Chapter BN awarded scholarships to Allison Bruns and Emma Neises.
And finally, a special message to our gardeners. You see, you think you are just gardening -- putting your hands in dirt and putting out a beautiful flower or two. But you are doing so much more. You are creating a place for people to heal, to grow, to tap back into memories and become the best of themselves that day.
Your generosity is immense. You create all of this beauty and you ask nothing in return. We thank you with all of our hearts.
Charlotte Groce &
Chapter BN members
Madison, July 26