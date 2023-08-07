Editor, The Daily Leader:
Ethanol was a value-added industry that was constructed mainly through the cooperative action of farmer producers and rural residents. It was individuals coming together as a group to improve the welfare of all.
Ethanol was a value-added industry that was constructed mainly through the cooperative action of farmer producers and rural residents. It was individuals coming together as a group to improve the welfare of all.
Today, ethanol plants are stepping away from that model of economic development to now associating themselves with out-of-state and even out-of-country billionaire investors.
Ethanol has allowed their industry to be socially and financially hijacked in order to serve the greedy wants of investors that seek to gain financial fortune through the courtesy of federal tax credits that you, I and everyone will provide. Revenue coming from precious federal dollars that add to our national debt is the only commodity flowing through CO2 pipelines.
Ethanol plants in partnership with CO2 pipeline companies should not be pirating onto the land of fellow farmers and landowners. The right of landowners to private ownership, safe occupation and peaceful use of their land should never be superseded by greedy companies. Victimizing the countryside should not be the economic model that ethanol plants and politicians promote. No landowner should ever face being held hostage by the greedy maneuvering of get-rich-quick corporations. Nor should landowners be witness to the silence of non-action that certain government officials at county and the state level take.
What is encouraging is the many officials and office-holders who are speaking out and taking action.
As for the sequestration of carbon, there is a much better and more unifying way to be found. CO2 is plant food. It is the lifeline of all plant growth. Growing plants in community with the soil work together to store carbon. The true carbon sink is the living soil itself. We don’t need CO2 pipeline companies, nor wasteful use of federal dollars, nor the community division that is created by pipeline projects.
In 2022, the Regional Conservation Partnership Program was launched. This united effort by ACE, S.D. Corn, SDSU and Dakota Ethanol is seeking to study and implement farming practices that store more carbon while using less during farming.
The South Dakota Soil Health Coalition is a producer organization that promotes and educates farming practices that utilize farming practices that creates more and better soil health, thus, yes, carbon sequestration. Federal agencies like NRCS are located in every county to assist farmers with better farming outcomes.
We as a farming community are better off when we act as a community. When we work in unison with our neighbors. When we become better stewards of the land. To have our good nature captured and held hostage by companies like Summit and Navigator is not who we are. Promoting the safety and welfare of our citizens and our resources is who we are.
As a lifelong farmer myself, I will always choose cooperation with my fellow farmers and landowners. So should all of us.
Charlie Johnson
Madison, Aug. 7
