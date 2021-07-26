There have been some sharp barbs put out in the media lately regarding the Dakota Energy law suit against East River Co-op and those that have differing views.
Let's put that aside.
Wouldn't the Dakota Energy members like to know:
-- Why are Dakota Energy's rates the highest in the state?
Central Electric 11.94c
Codington-Clark Electric 9.32c
Northern Electric 9.69
Oahe Electric 9.74c
Dakota Energy 14.28c
Source: Energy Information Administration
These co-ops are all East River Co-op members, so it's hard to understand how Dakota Energy's high rates are East River's fault. Maybe we should have an independent financial audit comparing Dakota Energy's costs with other East River member co-op costs?
-- What has Dakota Energy spent on this law suit? Legal fees with Schoenbeck Law firm, Lawrence and Schiller Marketing firm, and advertising costs?
-- What costs are Guzman Energy paying for? The St. Lewis law firm?
-- What did Dakota Energy's letter of intent to Guzman Energy say?
Aren't the members entitled to know?
Aren't these fair questions?
Transparency is the best policy for a co-op that is member-owned.
Aren't the members entitled to have a say, a vote on a matter that could fundamentally change the business model of our co-op?
Let's not hate each other because we are asking questions.
Pat Doak
Huron, July 24