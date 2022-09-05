Purchase Access

Dakota State University had a challenging preseason tournament Friday at United Sports Academy, playing in the College of Saint Mary (Neb.) Labor Day Classic. The Trojans opened tournament play after being swept in three straight sets by NAIA’s nationally ranked No. 8 Northwestern (Iowa) of the Great Plains Athletic Conference.

Northwestern won the first set 25-23, the second set 25-15 and the third set 25-12.