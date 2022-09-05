Dakota State University had a challenging preseason tournament Friday at United Sports Academy, playing in the College of Saint Mary (Neb.) Labor Day Classic. The Trojans opened tournament play after being swept in three straight sets by NAIA’s nationally ranked No. 8 Northwestern (Iowa) of the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
Northwestern won the first set 25-23, the second set 25-15 and the third set 25-12.
Sydney Schell led the Trojans with seven kills. Hanna Viet recorded five kills. Madalyn Groft finished the match with five kills.
Dordt 3, DSU 1
DSU faced the NAIA’s nationally ranked team from the GPAC for the second time on the same day Friday. After the Trojans took a 1-0 lead (25-22 in set one), No. 23 Dordt took the next three sets (25-21, 25-6, 25-21).
Schell led the Trojans with 14 kills and recorded 10 digs. Brooklyn Grage produced 11 kills.
Madalyn Groft recorded six kills and 19 assists. Peyton Groft recorded 29 digs. Maddi Langerock added 12 assists and 16 digs.
Concordia 3, DSU 1
DSU faced Concordia, Neb., Saturday morning. After the match was tied at 1-1, No. 10 Concordia held off DSU in four sets (25-18, 19-25, 25-22 and 25-11).
Grage led the Trojans with 14 kills. Schell and Viet both recorded 10 kills for DSU.
Langerock recorded 34 assists and 12 digs. Peyton Groft had 15 digs for DSU.
DSU 3, Hastings 2
DSU erased a 2-0 deficit after a pair of closely tight sets, rallying back for a 3-2 thriller over Hastings (Neb.) of the GPAC. The Trojans won a pair of 25-18 in sets three and four and held off the Broncos with a thrilling 20-18 fifth set.
Schell recorded 19 kills and 13 digs for DSU. Viet added 15 kills. Grage recorded 14 kills. Madalyn Groft produced six kills, 20 assists and 11 digs.
Langerock recorded 19 assists and 18 digs. Peyton Groft added 19 digs and six assists.
It was the second straight year in the same tournament that DSU rallied back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat Hastings. DSU snapped its four-match losing skid to even its overall record to 5-5.
DSU concludes the preseason tournament with another four-match slate next weekend, traveling to LaCrosse, Wis., for the Viterbo (Wis.) tournament. The Trojans face Rocky Mountain (Mont.) and Rochester (Mich.) Friday, followed by another pair of matches vs. No. 18 Taylor (Ind.) and Bethel (Ind.).