The Madison Broncos lit up the scoreboard on Thursday, scoring 14 runs en route to a 14-7 victory over Humboldt/Hartford.

Nick Bird led the way for the Broncos, hitting two home runs and driving in five runs.

Greg Biagi collected two hits, including a home run. Biagi also drove in three runs for the Broncos. Heith Williams picked up two hits, including a double.

Aspen Dahl recorded a team-leading three hits. Dahl also drove in one run for the Broncos. Dahl was the winning pitcher; he pitched six innings and recorded five strikeouts.

With the win, the Broncos improved to 7-6 on the year. Madison will be back in action on Tuesday, when they travel to Salem to take on the Salem Cubs.