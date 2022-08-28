It was a busy weekend as high school sports kicked off for the fall season.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Madison’s volleyball team outlasted Flandreau 3-2 on Thursday.
The Bulldogs took the first two sets 25-23 and 25-15. The Fliers answered by taking the third and fourth sets by the scores of 25-22 and 25-14.
Madison won a back-and-forth fifth and final set 20-18 to pick up the season-opening victory.
Audrey Nelson led Madison with 19 kills and six blocks. Amanda Vacanti recorded 19 assists, eight kills and three aces. Karley Theede added 19 assists and three aces. Maycee Thede had 18 digs while Cadence Zens recorded 10 digs.
The Bulldogs will play their home opener on Tuesday against Canton.
Chester 3, Ethan 0
The third-ranked Chester Flyers swept Ethan in Chester on Thursday evening. The Flyers won the first set 25-14; dominated dominated the second set 25-3; and won the third set 25-11 to pick up the sweep.
Addison Bates and Serena Larson both recorded nine kills for the Flyers. Lil Van Hal contributed four aces and 22 assists.
ORR 3, Howard 1
The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders defeated Howard 3-1 on Thursday in Howard. The Tigers won the first set of the match 25-19. The Raiders answered by winning the next three sets 25-17, 25-15 and 25-23 to pick up the 3-1 victory.
ORR’s Julia Trygstad recorded 17 kills and 25 digs. Bailey Hyland recorded nine kills. Alivia Bickett contributed 28 digs and two aces. Paige Hanson added 16 assists and 3 aces.
Abby Aslesen led the Tigers with 14 kills. Kate Connor recorded 11 kills and seven blocks. Rylee Rudebusch had 23 assists and two aces. Canyon Kidd recorded 14 digs.
With the win, the Raiders improved to 2-0. ORR will be back in action on Tuesday when they hit the road to take on Dell Rapids St. Mary.
With the loss, the Tigers fell to 0-2 on the season. Howard will hit the road on Tuesday to take on Bridgewater-Emery.
PREP FOOTBALL
It was a battle of top-ranked teams in Canistota on Friday evening. Howard, the No. 1-ranked team in 9AA, squared off against Canistota, the No. 1-ranked team in Class 9A.
It was a matchup that lived up to the hype, with the Tigers scoring the game-winning touchdown with 14 seconds left to pick up the 21-20 victory.
Canistota broke a 14-14 tie with 2:34 left in the game on a 32-yard passing touchdown to go up 20-14. The two-point conversion pass fell incomplete.
Howard responded when Karsyn Feldhaus scored on a one-yard rushing touchdown with 14 seconds left to tie the game at 20-20. The extra point from Feldhaus secured the 21-20 victory for the Tigers.
Howard opened the scoring in the second quarter on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Taiden Hoyer to Luke Koepsell.
Canistota got on the board with 1:10 left in the first half to make it a 7-6 ballgame at intermission.
Canistota took the lead midway through the fourth quarter on a 58-yard passing touchdown. After a successful two-point conversion, Canistota led 14-7 with 6:28 left in the game.
The Tigers came right back with an 81-yard rushing touchdown from Hoyer to tie the game at 14 with 6:12 left in the game.
Hoyer finished the game with 147 yards rushing and one rushing touchdown to go along with one passing touchdown. Feldhaus rushed for 105 yards and the game-winning touchdown.
Kaden Hofer led the Tigers with nine tackles. Hofer also recorded one sack and two tackles for loss. Atticus Darnell recorded seven tackles for Howard. Feldhaus added five tackles. Hoyer had 4.5 tackles and one interception.
The Tigers will look to improve to 3-0 on Friday when they host Kimball/White Lake. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Chester 58, Centerville 52
The Chester Flyers lit up the scoreboard on Friday in Centerville. The visiting Flyers defeated Centerville in a shootout 58-52.
Chester struck first on a 50-yard passing touchdown from Layke Wold to Jovi Wolf. It was the first of six times that the duo would connect Friday evening.
Centerville answered to take an 8-6 lead with 6:39 left in the first quarter. Garrett Hansen scored on a 22-yard rushing touchdown with 5:51 to go. Wold and Wolf converted the two-point conversion to put the Flyers up 14-8.
Centerville scored a touchdown and converted the two-point conversion to go up 16-14 with 2:50 left in the first quarter.
With 47 seconds left in the first quarter, Wold and Wolf connected for the second time — this time on a 35-yard passing touchdown to put the Flyers up 22-16 after the two-point conversion.
Centerville then scored 16 unanswered points to go up 32-22 with 4:58 left in the first half. Wold and Wolf linked up for a third time — this time for 46 yards to trim Centerville’s lead to 32-29 with 3:13 left in the first half.
Chester opened the scoring in the second half on a passing touchdown from Wold to Max McGreevy. Wolf made the extra point to give the Flyers a 36-32 lead.
It took Centerville 19 seconds to reclaim the lead on a 57-yard touchdown pass to take a 40-36 lead after the successful two-point conversion.
Wold connected with Wolf for a 24-yard passing touchdown with 6:05 left in the quarter to give the Flyers a 43-40 lead after Wolf made the extra point.
Centerville closed out the scoring in the third period on a 20-yard passing touchdown to take a 46-43 lead into the final quarter.
For the fifth time in the ballgame, Wold connected with Wolf — a 52-yard passing touchdown — to put the Flyers up 51-46 with 8:49 left in the ballgame.
Wold and Wolf closed out the scoring for the Flyers on a 15-yard passing touchdown to put the Flyers up 58-46 with 7:32 left in the ballgame.
Wold finished the game with 449 yards passing and seven touchdowns. Wolf ended the night with 11 receptions for 328 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns.
Clay Hansen led the Flyers with 11.5 tackles and one tackle for loss. McGreevy recorded 9.5 tackles and one tackle for loss. Garrett Hansen had seven tackles.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
More than 600 athletes competed in the Beresford cross country meet on Friday. The Chester Flyers had four individuals who placed in the Top 100.
Emery Larson led the way with a first-place finish. Larson set a school record with a pace of 18:57.57.
Kaitlyn Swenson placed 67th overall and Jadyn McDonald placed 69th. Daniel Swenson, the lone runner for the Flyers on the boys side, placed 42nd.
Chester will be back in action on Tuesday when the Flyers travel to Salem.
PREP GOLF
The Madison Bulldogs boys golf team dropped a duel against Sioux Falls Christian on Thursday. The Bulldogs finished with a team score of 177, while Sioux Falls Christian shot a 170 as a team.
Kaleb Jost of Sioux Falls Christian was the top individual golfer with a score of 39. Madison’s Kaden Guischer shot a 40 to place second and teammate Jack Olson shot a 41 to place third for the Bulldogs.
Madison’s Lucas Mork shot a 47, Eli Oaks shot a 49 and Hayden Kane had a 53. Brody Cummings shot a 62 for the Bulldogs.
Madison will be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Harrisburg. The golf meet is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. at Spring Creek Country Club.