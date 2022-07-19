Julia Trygstad has been a member of the varsity basketball and volleyball teams for Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders since she was in eighth grade.
As the youngest of four children in her family, the ORR junior has grown up in a competitive environment — one that’s pushed her to be a better athlete.
“My family has played a big role in me getting involved in sports,” Trygstad said. “My parents had been my coaches in basketball all the way up until fifth grade, and they also coached my brothers in grade school.”
Trygstad started playing competitive volleyball in sixth grade. She’s thankful for all the relationships that she’s built in the short time that she’s been playing the game.
“For me, I think it was the competition and friendships made on and off of the court,” Trygstad said. “I grew up looking up to high school girls from ORR for so many years, and now me being an upperclassman, I knew that I wanted to be like them and someday build close friendships that will last a lifetime.”
Volleyball is one of the ultimate team sports. It takes all six players on the court working in unison. That team aspect is a big reason why Trygstad enjoys the game so much.
“I consider volleyball a top favorite because we all have to work together and learn how each and every one of us plays,” Trygstad said.
“One person cannot get the job done alone. Our coach always reminds us that teamwork is key, and when we put all the pieces together, the end reward is something that not many people get to experience.”
Last season, the Raiders finished the season with a 14-15 record and lost to Colman-Egan in the Class B region quarterfinal.
The Raiders lost four seniors to graduation but will have a strong core of returning players. Trygstad is hoping to help guide the Raiders past the region quarterfinals this fall.
“Goals that I have for the team would be to earn a state title and leave a lasting impression on younger girls coming up who eventually will rebuild the program,” Trygstad said.
“A couple personal goals that I have for myself are to get my 1,000th kill this year and continue to push myself during the season and during the off-season.”
While the sport of volleyball is a fairly new one to the Trygstad family, basketball is second nature.
Trygstad has been playing competitive basketball since third grade and has been starting for the Raiders since she was an eighth-grader.
“I’m a completely different person when I’m playing the game of basketball,” Trygstad said.
“It’s my happy place. and that’s what I love. The excitement and energy the crowd brings when someone scores a three or blocks a shot gives me goosebumps every time I think about it. Having this feeling is something only few get to experience. and I’m happy to say I was given the opportunity to be one of them.
“A verse that I like to live by is, ‘Your talent is God’s gift to you, what you do with it is your gift back to God’.”
The Raiders finished last season with an 8-13 record and lost to Bridgewater-Emery in the Class B regional quarterfinals. ORR lost one senior to graduation and will return four starters along with key bench players. As one of those returning starters, Trygstad is hoping to lead the Raiders to new heights this upcoming season.
“I want to make it past the SoDak Sixteen and possibly to be the first team in both boys and girls history to make it to the State B Tournament,” she said.
“I want to keep working toward 1,000 points in my career and putting up high totals in all statistics, not just scoring.”