Julia Trygstad has been a member of the varsity basketball and volleyball teams for Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders since she was in eighth grade.

As the youngest of four children in her family, the ORR junior has grown up in a competitive environment — one that’s pushed her to be a better athlete.