Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Madison High School hasn’t hosted Hall of Fame induction ceremony the past two years.
On Saturday, MHS will induct five individuals and one team into the school’s Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame banquet will start with a social hour at 6 p.m. at Nicky’s. The meal will be served at 7 p.m. with the program set to start at 7:30 p.m.
The Hall of Fame class includes Brady Wiebe, Tony Fiegen, Jenna Nielsen, Telly Mikel, Chad White and the 2008 gymnastics team.
Brady Wiebe
Wiebe was a major part of the resurgence of the MHS boys basketball program in the early 2000s. As a two-year starter, three-year letter-winner and a 1st Team All-Stater (2007) for the Bulldogs, he led the Bulldogs in points and rebounds for three straight years, averaging a double/double in points and rebounds all three years. Wiebe was the first 1,000-point scorer in school history. He led the Bulldogs to a third-place finish in the 2007 State Tournament in Rapid City, which was their best finish in 13 years. That year he also started the string of what turned out to be four straight appearances for the Bulldogs and 10 appearances over the next 14 years – including five state titles and two runner-up finishes. Wiebe holds MHS career records in free throws made, free throws attempted, offensive rebounds, defensive rebounds and total rebounds. He is also top five in five other categories.
Wiebe went on to play at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell where he was a 3-time All-American and a 2,000-point scorer (5th all-time at DWU). On Jan. 27, 2017, he became just the 5th DWU Tiger to have his number retired.
Tony Fiegen
Fiegen is one of the most decorated basketball athletes to come out of MHS. He was an important member of Bulldog teams that went to three straight state tournaments (third place in 2007 and second in 2008) and helped lead the Bulldogs to the 2009 State “A” championship, Madison’s first since 1945.
In his junior year, Fiegen broke the single season scoring record with 485 points (18.7 ppg) over the 26-game season. He also set MHS single season records for FG made (186), FG attempted (346), FG percentage (67%) and defensive rebounds (188). He was Top 5 in the MHS record book in 16 statistical categories. He was a two-time 1st-Team All-State Selection (2008 & 2009), two-time All-Conference Selection, two-time All-Tournament Team selection and two-time team MVP.
Following his senior campaign in 2009, Fiegen was selected as the Argus Leader Co-Player of the Year and was an Argus Leader “First Five” selection. He was the first basketball player from MHS to be named the South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year and South Dakota Mr. Basketball.
Fiegen was also a member of the golf team and was a four-time letter-winner, three-time state qualifier and two-time medal winner. He went on to play basketball at South Dakota State University, where he was a three-year starter and helped lead the Jackrabbits to their first berth in the NCAA Division 1 Men’s Basketball Tournament in 2012.
Jenna Nielsen
Nielsen was a three-year, three-sport letter-winner and earned 12 letters in her high school career. She was the female Athlete of the Year at Madison, National Girls, a Women in Sports Elite 15 finalist, a Wendy’s High School Heisman National nominee and Academic All-State in three sports.
Nielsen helped lead the Lady Bulldogs basketball team to two state tournaments. She was a part of the volleyball/basketball switch of seasons. She played and lettered in volleyball two years before the season switch, then went on to letter and run on the cross-country team her senior year. On the track, she was on the winning 800-relay team (2003) and helped her team to three Top 5 finishes at the state meet. She finished her career on the MHS Track and Field “Top 10 Honor Roll” in five events.
2008 gymnastics team
The 2008 MHS gymnastics team broke the national record for the most consecutive state gymnastics titles at 14. That title was earned with a lot of effort and hard work. During the regular season, members set MHS team records in the floor (9.8), bars (9.5), vault (9.6), all-around (37.335) and total team score (144.15).
At the 2008 state meet, the team had 16 Top Ten placers in the four individual events and had three Top 10 in the all-around. They set a then-state meet record of 141.986 team points and beat the second-place team by 11.868 points.
Telly Mikel
Mikel was a three-sport letter-winner his sophomore, junior,and senior years. He earned multiple All-Conference honors in football and basketball and was an All-State football selection in 1992. Mikel helped lead the Bulldogs to their first winning football season and first playoff win in MHS history as a junior. They topped those marks his senior season with their first undefeated regular season in school history.
Mikel was voted MVP in basketball his senior year, was an Academic All-Stater and was voted the Most Valuable Athlete in 1993. When he graduated, he was the MHS all-time leader in total points and total field goals and is still in the MHS Top Ten in nine statistical categories.
In track and field, Mikel helped lead the Bulldogs to the 1993 state track & field championship where he was a part of the fourth place 4x100 team and placed fourth in the 110-meter hurdles.
He went on to play basketball at Dakota State University and later at Southern Oregon University.
Chad White
White was a major part of the resurgence of the MHS boys basketball program in the late 2000s. He was a three-year starter and 4-year letter-winner for the Bulldogs. He was an important member of Bulldog teams that went to three straight state tournaments (third place in 2007 and second place in 2008) and helped lead the Bulldogs to the 2009 State “A” championship, Madison’s first since 1945. He was a three-time All-Conference selection, 3rd Team All-State selection (junior year) and 1st Team All-State selection (senior year). He was chosen to the All-Tournament Team three times, was named the Argus Leader Co-Player of the Year and was an Argus Leader “First Five” selection in 2009.
White holds the MHS career record for total points scored in a career (1,125). He is Top 5 in the MHS record book in 15 other categories. He went on to play basketball at South Dakota State University, where he was a 1,000-point scorer. He helped lead the Jackrabbits to their first berth in the NCAA Division 1 Men’s Basketball Tournament in 2012.