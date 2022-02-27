Dakota State University collected numerous conference awards on the eve of the North Star Athletic Association Women’s Basketball Final Four Friday evening. The awards reception was held at the Watertown Ramkota Inn & Convention Events Center.
The Trojans won the NSAA regular-season title for the second straight year. Head coach David Moe collected his third consecutive Coach-of-the-Year award, guiding his 2021-22 to numerous school records including team scoring.
Four DSU athletes were selected to the NSAA All-Conference teams. Jessi Giles earned her fourth All-Conference selection and her third First Team honor. She was also chosen as the conference Player of the Year for the second straight year.
Giles became the women’s basketball all-time scorer in December, surpassing the previous record holder, Julie Fiegen, who had 1,637 points from 1982-86. Giles racked up 554 points this season prior to this weekend’s contest, averaging 17.9 points per game. She averaged 16.8 points per game during 14 NSAA contests, while shooting 80-of-160 from the field in the NSAA. She also averages 2.3 steals and 2.9 rebounds per game.
Savannah Walsdorf was named to the five-member All-Conference First Team. It was the second time that she was an All-Conference selection (second team in 2021). Walsdorf is the second-leading team scorer with 13.7 points per game (13.8 points during NSAA games). She leads the team with 196 rebounds (6.3 per game). She averaged 2.4 steals per game.
Elsie Aslesen was named to the Second Team. It was the second straight year that she was named All-Conference (First Team and Newcomer of the Year in 2021).
Aslesen averages 9.6 points per game (11.9 points per game in NSAA contests) and 2.0 blocks per game. She also pulled down 162 rebounds (5.2 per game).
Lexi Robson was named to the Honorable Mention team. She leads the team with 125 assists (4.0 per game) and averages 8.1 points per game.
Cheylee Nagel was DSU’s recipient for the Champions of Character award.