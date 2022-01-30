Prep Girls Basketball
Elkton-Lake Benton 58, ORR 43
The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders fell to the Elkton-Lake Benton Elks on Thursday by the score of 8-43.
Bailey Hyland and Alivia Bickett both scored 14 points to lead the Raiders. Julia Trygstad and Alivia Spilde both chipped in with four points.
With the loss, the Raiders are now 5-10 overall. They’ll be back in action on Monday, when they host Howard in Rutland.
Tea Area 55, Madison 40
The Madison Bulldogs lost their fourth straight game on Friday in Tea. The Titans bested the visiting Bulldogs 55-40.
The Bulldogs started the second half trailing 38-26. Zoey Gerry opened the scoring in the third quarter by knocking down a three-pointer to trim Tea’s lead to 38-29.
The Titans answered right back with a three-pointer of their own to push their lead back to 12 points at 41-29. That three-pointer kickstarted a 10-0 run for the Titans as they extended their lead to 48-29.
That 19-point deficit proved to be too much to overcome for the visiting Bulldogs. With the loss, Madison is now 2-10 overall. The Bulldogs will be back on the hardwood on Tuesday, when they host Deubrook Area.
Howard 43, Ethan 42
The Howard Tigers won a back and forth battle against Ethan on Friday by the score of 43-42. With the victory, the Tigers improved to 8-5 overall.
Canyon Kidd led the Tigers with 12 points. Abby Aslesen recorded a double-double for the Tigers. Aslesen scored 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Rylee Rudebusch scored eight points and grabbed five rebounds. Kate Conner scored seven points and grabbed 13 rebounds.
Howard will look to pick up its ninth win of the season on Monday, when they take on Oldham-Ramona/Rutland in Rutland.
DeSmet 63, Colman-Egan 50
The Colman-Egan Hawks were outscored 19-5 in the first quarter on Friday against DeSmet. That slow start proved to be the difference as the Hawks fell 63-50.
Mackenzie Hemmer led the Hawks with 22 points. The senior post player also grabbed seven rebounds.
Brynlee Landis scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds. Lanie Mousel chipped in with nine points.
Tri-Valley 63, Colman-Egan 55
The Hawks started the third quarter on Saturday holding a 23-19 lead against the Tri-Valley Mustangs.
In the third quarter, the Mustangs outscored the Hawks 23-12 to take a 42-35 lead into the fourth quarter. In the fourth quarter, the Mustangs outscored the Hawks 21-20 to secure the 63-55 victory.
Hemmer scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Landis reached double figures with 10 points. Reese Luze chipped in with 10 points. Mousel scored eight points and grabbed seven rebounds.
With the loss. the Hawks are now 10-5 overall. The Hawks will be back in action on Tuesday. when they host Bridgewater-Emery.
Prep Boys Basketball
Elkton-Lake Benton 50, ORR 38
A slow start doomed the Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders on Friday in Elkton. The Raiders managed just two first-quarter points against the Elks. That slow start was too much to overcome, as the Raiders fell to ELB 50-38.
Will Matson led the way for the Raiders with 11 points. Matson also grabbed six rebounds. Orion Albertson scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Isaac Trygstad scored eight points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
With the loss, the Raiders are now 8-5 overall. They’ll be back in action on Monday, when they take on Howard in Rutland.
Madison 74, Redfield 47
The Madison Bulldogs snapped a six-game losing streak on Saturday with a 74-47 victory against Redfield Area.
Aiden Jensen led the Bulldogs with 21 points. Jensen also grabbed nine rebounds. Aspen Dahl scored 15 points. Nate Ricke reached double figures with 11 points. Trey Smith chipped in with eight points and seven rebounds.
With the win, the Bulldogs are now 4-8. Madison will be back in action on Thursday at Beresford.
Howard 49, Ethan 46
The Howard Tigers edged Ethan on Friday evening by the score of 49-46. Luke Koepsell led the Tigers with 16 points. Kolt Koepsell scored 13 points for the Tigers. Jace Sifore reached double figures with 12 points.
Howard 70, Wakpala 29
The Howard Tigers extended their winning streak to four games on Saturday with a 70-29 victory over Wakpala.
Kolt Koepsell led the Tigers with 21 points. Ryder Erickson scored nine points. Sifore scored eight points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Brayden Hinker chipped in with eight points.
With the win, the Tigers improved to 9-2 overall. Howard will hit the road on Monday, when they travel to Rutland to take on Oldham-Ramona/Rutland.
DeSmet 93, Colman-Egan 32
It was all DeSmet all the time on Friday evening. DeSmet raced out to a 33-6 lead in the first quarter and never looked back en route to a 93-32 victory over Colman-Egan.
Levi Baumberger led the Hawks with 10 points. Jackson Zwart chipped in with eight points. Logan Voelker scored five points.
With the loss, the Hawks are now 1-11 overall. They’ll be back in action on Monday, when they travel to Chester to take on the Flyers.
Gymnastics
The Madison Bulldogs finished third at the Brookings Triangular on Thursday. Madison finished the triangular with 135.950 team points. Mitchell took home first place with 148.100 and Brookings finished in second place with 136.300.
Madison’s Kylie Krusemark finished fourth in the vault with a mark of 9.0500. Krusemark was the only Bulldog who finished in the Top Five in an event.
The Bulldogs will compete at the State Qualifying meet in Britton on Thursday. The competition is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.