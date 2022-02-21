The calendar will soon flip to March, which means it’s time for postseason play. The region tournaments for girls basketball will tip off on Tuesday.
The Madison Bulldogs earned the sixth seed in the Class A Region 3 Tournament. They’ll open up the tournament on Tuesday when they hit the road to take on Garretson, the No. 3 seed.
The Bulldogs finished the regular season with a 3-17 record. Garretson ended the regular season with a 12-8 record. It will be the first meeting of the season between Madison and Garretson.
The Colman-Egan Hawks earned the No. 1 seed in the Region 4B Tournament. The Hawks finished the regular season with a 14-6 record. They’ll either play Canistota or Mitchell Christian on Tuesday in Colman at 7 p.m.
The Howard Tigers earned the fourth seed in the Region 4B tournament. The Tigers will host fifth-seed Dell Rapids St. Mary on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Howard defeated Dell Rapids St. Mary earlier this season 64-50. The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders finished the regular season with an 8-12 record and earned the No. 6 seed. They’ll play the third seed, Bridgewater-Emery, in Emery on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The Chester Flyers finished the regular season with a 5-15 record and earned the seventh seed. The Flyers will play No. 2 seed Ethan on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Ethan.