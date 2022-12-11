Trojans win second straight game, defeat Thunder 68-61 By NICK HUNTIMER DSU Sports Information Dec 11, 2022 Dec 11, 2022 Updated 58 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dakota State University established its first winning streak of the season Thursday evening, kicking off a three-game home stand with a 68-61 non-conference victory over Manhattan Christian.The Trojans also earned their first win over the Thunder in their third all-time series meeting.Ronnie Latting scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Trojans. Sam Muller recorded a double-double for the Trojans with 14 points and 14 rebounds; he also dished out six assists.Ethan Slaathaug scored 12 points for DSU. Jace Kelley chipped in with eight points.DSU improved to 5-6 overall. Manhattan Christian fell to 5-4.The Trojans are off until Saturday when they host Midland for their second meeting this season. The Trojans edged Midland 63-61 earlier in Madison. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at the DSU Fieldhouse. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular County OK's juvenile detention services agreement Editorial: Smaller communities can get infrastructure help Batch of new faces expected to lead Bulldogs Madison school board meeting is Monday Howard Tigers go 0-3 at Tri-Valley Quad Prep Sports Roundup: Madison gymnastics defeat West Central Five Jacks honored as MVFC Scholar-Athletes Commissioners hear first reading of new city codification Young Flyers looking to double win total from last season MHS earns superior awards at State Oral Interp Festival Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form