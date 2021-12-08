The Madison Bulldogs gymnastics team defeated West Central 127.400 to 103.700 at home on Tuesday. With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 3-0 on the young season.
“Last night wasn’t our best meet for high scores,” Madison head coach Maridee Dossett said. “But we take each meet as a learning experience to figure out where our focus needs to be leading up to the next meet. We need to work on staying on the beam and connecting our skills. Bars were also an area of struggle, and we will be working on adding in more difficult skills and keeping things flowing.”
Madison’s Olivia Fleming placed first on the bars with a score of 7.8500. Fellow Bulldog Karlie Nelson placed second with a mark of 7.400. Kylie Krusemark earned third place with a score of 7.100.
Reana Rost took home first place on the beam for Madison with a mark of 8.3500. Nelson earned second place with a mark of 7.8500. Krusemark placed third with a score of 7.200.
Rost picked up her second first-place finish in the floor routine with a score of 8.7500. Madison’s Ellie Keller earned second place with a score of 8.300.
Krusemark took home first place in the vault with a mark of 9.100. Nelson earned second place with a score of 8.7500. Fleming placed third with a score of 8.700.
The Bulldogs will be back in action next Tuesday at home when they host a triangular with Huron and Yankton. Dossett said she’s excited to watch her team improve and grow throughout the season.
“We’ve got a great group of athletes this year at every level,” Dossett said. ”It’s going to be interesting to see them grow throughout the season.”