The Madison Bulldogs hosted a wrestling tournament on Saturday that consisted of 15 boys teams and 14 girls teams.
The Rapid City Stevens boys team took home first place with a point total of 268.5. The girls team from Spearfish placed first with a score of 128.5. The Bulldogs placed 10th overall with a point total of 90.
Madison’s Caleb Hodges placed fourth in the 120-pound division. Hodges won his first match by fall over Sioux Falls O’Gorman’s Caleb Nichols. Hodges won his next match by fall over West Central’s Rayce Whiting.
In his semifinal match, Hodges lost by fall to eventual champion Jack Schoenhard from Rapid City Stevens. The Bulldog grappler won his next match by technical fall (13-0) to reach the third-place match. In the third-place match, Hodges lost by fall to Nolan Miles of Brookings.
Isaac Henry took home fifth place in the 138-pound division. Henry won his first match of the day by fall against Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Greyson Deelstra. The Bulldog wrestler lost his next match to West Central’s Keaton Vessells by fall.
Henry won his next two matches before losing to Harrisburg’s Peyton Tryon by decision (5-4). In the fifth-place match, Henry defeated Spearfish’s Aiden Kracht by major decision (9-0).
In the 160-pound division, Layne Hess took home fourth place. Hess won his first match of the tournament by fall against Omaha Central’s Kamoo La.
Hess lost his next match by fall against Rapid City Stevens’ Riley Benson. Hess won his next match by fall to reach the third-place match. In the third-place match, Hess lost to Harrisburg’s Soren Aadland by major decision (11-1).
The Bulldogs will be back on the mats in Canton on Jan. 4.