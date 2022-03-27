Colman-Egan’s Mackenzie Hemmer earned second-team All-State honors for her efforts on the hardwood this past season.
Hemmer finished her prep basketball career at Colman-Egan as the program’s second leading scorer with 1,434 career points. For her career, Hemmer grabbed 687 rebounds, dished out 116 assists and recorded 205 steals.
Hemmer has been a three-sport standout during her time at Colman-Egan. In the fall it’s volleyball. During the winter it’s basketball and in the spring it’s track and field.
“Mackenzie is a tremendous athlete that has been extremely successful in every sport that she has competed in,” Colman-Egan basketball coach Tyler Husby said. “Not only has she been successful, but she has been a dominant player and athlete in all her three main sports.”
Following graduation, Hemmer will be competing on the Augustana track and field team.
“That takes an extremely athletic individual to compete at that level,” Husby said. “Makenzie had an amazing athletic career at Colman-Egan, leaving behind a legacy that our younger generation athletes can look at and use as a role model of athletic success. Mackenzie will go on to have an amazing, successful career at Augustana, without a doubt, and will probably sit atop a lot of their records as well.”
Hemmer recently competed in the 3 Class Shootout All-Star Games in Salem as a member of the Class B squad. Hemmer finished the game with four points and six rebounds.