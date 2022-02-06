It was all Madison all the time on Thursday in Beresford. The Madison Bulldogs dominated the Watch Dogs 61-31 to pick up their fifth win of the season.
Aiden Jensen set the tone for the game by throwing down a fastbreak dunk to give the Bulldogs a lead that they’d never give up.
At the end of the first quarter, the Bulldogs held a 14-4 lead. Six players scored in the opening quarter for the Bulldogs.
“We are at our best when everyone is getting in the scoring column and contributing offensively,” Madison head coach Jeff Larsen said. “We all shared the ball well and attacked their zone with the pass and dribble. The short corner was there like we talked about in practice and was executed well.”
Trey Smith opened the second quarter by knocking down a three-pointer to give the Bulldogs a 17-4 lead. Smith hit another three-pointer later in the quarter to put the Bulldogs up 26-8.
At the end of the first half, Madison held a 32-8 lead. Larsen said his team did a good job of communicating on the defensive end of the court.
“Our defensive performance was pretty good as we were all talking, rotating and rebounding,” Larsen said. “We need to continue to close out with choppy feet and keep guys in front of us and get down in a stance and defend. We finished possessions, which was very important for us.”
The Bulldogs finished the game with six players scoring six or more points. Aspen Dahl led the way with 15 points. Smith finished the game with 11 points.
Jensen reached double figures with 10 points. Ben Brooks, Nate Ricke and Mickale Dohrer all contributed six points.
With the win, the Bulldogs are now 5-8 overall. They’ll be back in action on Tuesday, when they hit the road to take on McCook Central/Montrose.
“MCM is a region opponent that plays almost all 2-3 zone,” Larsen said. “We need to continue to execute against the zone and finish plays and get offensive rebounds.
Handling pressure will be huge, and if we are strong with the ball and limit our turnovers, good things will happen. It is great to see when the boys are playing with passion, emotion and energy.”