The Chester Flyers finished last season with a 6-3 record and an appearance at the Class 9AA State Football Tournament, where they lost in the opening round to Platte-Geddes 35-12.
The Flyers lost 10 seniors to graduation and will have a new coaching staff to help guide a new-look Flyers team this season.
“I feel good about what we’ve done so far in practice,” said Ben DeRynck, the new Chester Area head football coach.
“We’re trying to work through the process and get better each day. We’re trying to fill the gaps with juniors, sophomores and even some freshmen.”
Jovi Wolf is one of the key returning players for the Flyers. Wolf is coming off a spring track and field season in which he won multiple individual state titles. With his world-class speed, Wolf will put a lot of stress on opposing teams.
“He’s got the right mentality,” DeRynck said. “He’s wired right. He’s got a very fierce attitude on defense. He has the eyes that he’s ready to hit some people. On offense, he’s one of the fastest kids in the state. He’s one of the fastest humans in South Dakota. That’s a dimension that teams are going to have to key on. We’re going to try and use that to our advantage. He’s a dude out there for us.”
Up front, the Flyers return Dalton Reiff and Tucker Anderson. Last season marked Reiff’s first year as a starter, while this season will be Anderson’s third year as a starter.
“It’s nice having guys up front that have been there and done that,” DeRynck said. “They have speed and they have strength. It makes me salivate as an offensive line coach. I like passing the ball, but I love watching the ball being run. I love linemen opening up holes and watching tailbacks run through them.”
Along with Wolf, Reiff and Anderson, the Flyers have a trio of players returning who didn’t start last year but earned valuable playing time. Max McGreevy, Alfred Frankenhoff and Brayden Schut all figure to take on a bigger role this fall for the Flyers.
The new-look Flyers open the season on Friday when they travel to Garretson to take on the Blue Dragons. Like Chester, Garretson will also have a first-year head coach on the sideline. Chester defeated Garretson last season 63-14.
“We do a lot of fundamentals every day and a lot of reps,” DeRynck said.
“I’m going to be watching the offensive line and making sure they’re getting to the spots; getting their feet set and making the blocks. We’re not going to have a very long and expansive playbook. We got our set plays. Are we making the right reads? Are we making the right blocks? I think if we execute the fundamentals, the run plays and pass plays should be there for us.”
With a new coaching staff and a batch of fresh faces, the Flyers know that they’re flying under the radar. The goal for the upcoming season is to stack success, to get better each day. DeRynck believes if they’re able to accomplish that, the wins will start to pile up.
“Success to me is being better every day,” DeRynck said.
“We just need to be better than we were the day before. We had a state quality team last year. They lost so much. The pressure is not on us to win and be that state final team. If we pick up a win here and a win there, that will be success. If we are a sound fundamental team and get better every day, the wins will come.”