The Chester Flyers finished last season with a 6-3 record and an appearance at the Class 9AA State Football Tournament, where they lost in the opening round to Platte-Geddes 35-12.

The Flyers lost 10 seniors to graduation and will have a new coaching staff to help guide a new-look Flyers team this season.