Tanner Mills put together quite a resume as a prep football player at Horizon High School in Thornton, Colo. He earned two All-Conference awards and finished his senior season for the Hawks with 54 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and four sacks.
“Tanner was an All-Conference performer,” said Andrew Loudenback, an assistant coach for Dakota State University. “He is extremely versatile and brings toughness and a physical attitude. He is a competitor.”
The more a player can do, the faster they’ll likely see playing time. Mills is an extremely versatile player — one who can play inside or outside linebacker or put his hand in the dirt and line up as defensive end.
Mills will be bringing that versatility to DSU this fall as a member of the incoming freshman class.
“He can rush the passer and set the edge and stop the run,” Loudenback said. “He has an extremely high ceiling and will continue to get bigger and stronger in our weight training program. He can play multiple spots within our defense depending on the situation.”
As a child, Mills dreamed about playing football at the collegiate level. In a few short months, he’ll see that dream come to light when he arrives in Madison to become a member of the DSU football team. “It means a lot to me to get the opportunity to play football in college,” Mills said. “It’s always been a lifelong goal of mine.”
Mills said that the coaching staff played a big role in his decision to commit to DSU.
“The vision that all the coaches had is what really sold me on DSU,” Mills said. “That vision played a vital role in my decision.”
Aside from being a versatile chess piece for DSU’s defense, Mills believes his greatest strength is his fluid movement skills.
“My greatest strength on the field is how I am able to move my body to always put myself in position, from using footwork or hand fighting to get in a place to succeed,” Mills said. “I would also say my strength and the power that I play with helps a lot as well. I will bring hard work and be someone who is willing to do what it takes to win.” During his time at DSU, Mills plans on majoring in business management.