After a 2-0 start to the season, the Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders have dropped three straight games, including a 35-26 loss to Lake Preston at the Michael J. Entringer Classic in Colman on Saturday.
The loss comes despite the Raiders doing a great job on the glass and getting plenty of second-chance opportunities. The Raiders had six players grab five rebounds or more during the game.
“We did a great job rebounding,” ORR head coach Crystal Hansen said. “But, when we tried to go put the ball back up, we just threw the ball up, instead of taking our time and controlling and shooting the ball. In our last few games we’ve been rushed on offense. They just don’t take their time.”
Lake Preston jumped out to a 3-0 lead before Alivia Bickett got the Raiders on the board. Bailey Hyland scored the next basket for the Raiders to cut Lake Preston’s lead to 5-4.
At the end of the first period, the Divers held a 7-5 lead over ORR. Bickett once again got the scoring started for the Raiders to trim Lake Preston’s lead to 11-7.
The Raiders trailed Lake Preston 17-12 at the half. The more devastating news for the Raiders is that they’d be without Bickett for the third quarter. At the end of the first half, Bickett hurt her ankle and had to be helped to the locker room.
“She’s one of our top players,” Hansen said. “Not having her out there really hurts us.”
Hyland opened the scoring for the Raiders in the second half to trim Lake Preston’s lead to 19-14.
Following Hyland’s basket, the Divers went on a 7-1 run to open up a 26-15 lead. With the Raiders trailing by double digits, Alivia Spilde put one through the net to trim the lead to 26-17.
At the end of three quarters, Lake Preston held a 26-19 lead.
Bikett re-entered the game to start the fourth quarter and made the team’s first basket to make it a 28-21 ballgame.
Unfortunately for the Raiders, they were unable to overcome the nine-point deficit to start the final quarter, as they fell to Lake Preston 35-26.
Hyland, the eighth-grade guard, led ORR with 10 points. She also recorded six rebounds.
“Bailey did a really good job of stepping up,” Hansen said. “I kept telling the girls to keep driving it to the hoop. She is one that kept driving and kept getting herself to the free throw line. She played well today.”
The problem for the Raiders is that when they got to the free throw line, they were unable to convert. ORR went just 6-18 from the line.
“We’ve been working on free throws all week,” Hansen said. “It’s almost a head game for them. They feel too much pressure. They need to think of it like shooting a free throw at practice.”
Bickett finished the game with eight points and five rebounds. Julia Trygstad scored four points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Spilde finished with four points and a team-leading 13 rebounds.
With the loss, the Raiders are now 2-3 overall. They’ll be back in action on Monday in Arlington. The Cardinals currently own a 2-1 record.
“I want to see my girls play and keep their heads in the game,” Hansen said. “The last few games they defeated themselves. They’re letting the other team get in their heads. They are already defeated in their head.”