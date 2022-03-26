The Colman-Egan Hawks had a strong showing at the Mt. Marty Lancer High School Opener on Thursday at the Ruth Donohue Fieldhouse. The Colman-Egan girls placed fourth overall with 72.5 points, while the boys placed 13th.
Daniela Lee placed second in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.93 seconds. Lee also placed third in the 200 with a time of 27.07 seconds.
The Hawks had three athletes place in the Top Eight in the 400. Reese Luze took home second place with a time of 1:00.08. Brynlee Landis finished in sixth place with a time of 1:06.68. Presley Luze was seventh in 1:07.20.
In the 800, Anya Hemmer finished in sixth place with a time of 2:55.22. Hemmer took home fifth place in the 1,600 with a time of 6:22.74.
Mackenzie Hemmer placed fourth in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 10.51 seconds. The Colman-Egan senior also placed second in the long jump with a leap of 16-05.00.
Hemmer took home top honors in the triple jump with a mark of 34-01.75. Hailey Larson placed sixth overall with a jump of 30-07.00. Lanie Mousel finished in seventh place with a mark of 30-04.00.
Ben Zwart took home eighth place in the 400-meter dash with a time of 58.08 seconds.
In the 800, Jackson Wright placed fifth with a time of 2:22.38.
Jase Mousel took home seventh place in the long jump with a leap of 36-09.00.