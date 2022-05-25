The Colman-Egan Hawks girls track team won the 2021 Class B State Track and Field Meet after racking up 116 team points.
The Hawks will send a small army to the 2022 Class B State Track and Field Meet at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls this weekend, with the goal to win back-to-back state titles.
“Our goal is to go out and win it,” Colman-Egan track and field coach Julie Preheim said. “I feel any coach and team would want to accomplish that. I really want our team to go out and enjoy the experience. I don’t want them to feel the pressure. I want them to go out and do the best we can do. Hopefully if they do that, we can come out and be back-to-back champions.”
Daniela Lee will compete in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Reese Luze will compete in the 400 and will look to win back-to-back state titles in the 800.
Mackenzie Hemmer will compete in the 100-meter hurdles and the triple jump. Hemmer is the defending state champion in both events.
Presley Luze will compete in the 300-meter hurdles. Luze has competed in the 300-meter hurdles five times this spring and has placed all five times.
“She’s a hard worker as well,” Preheim said. “She’s another one of those athletes where she’s going to give it her all no matter what event she is in. She wants to do a good job at it, and she’s focused and a hard-working kid.”
Lanie Mousel and Hailey Larson will both be competing in the long jump — an event in which the Hawks have had three or more athletes place inside the Top Eight multiple times this season.
“I feel we have very athletic kids,” Preheim said. “They’re all willing to put the time in to get better.”
Mousel has competed in the long jump 10 times this season and has placed nine times. Larson has competed in the event 12 times this spring and has placed eight times. In the triple jump, Larson has placed inside the Top Three nine times.
“They both put in the time to get better,” Preheim said. “They want to get better at the events. They just listen to us coaches and do what we ask them to do.”