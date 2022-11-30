Prep Sports Roundup: MHS opens season with victory against Deuel By BRENNEN RUPP Sports Editor Nov 30, 2022 Nov 30, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Madison, the defending Class A State gymnastics champions, opened the season on Tuesday with a 126.550-125.400 victory against Deuel.Madison’s Karlie Nelson placed second in the vault with a score of 8.450. Sophie Sudenga placed third for the Bulldogs with a score of 8.250.Nelson placed third on the bars with a score of 8.050. Nelson took home first place on the beam with a score of 8.700. Nelson also placed first in the floor routine with a score of 9.200.The Bulldogs will compete at home for the first time this season on Thursday, when they take on Estelline.Prep WrestlingThe Howard Tigers opened the season on Tuesday with a pair of matches against Canton and Beresford/Alcester-Hudson. The Tigers fell to BAH 52-26 and lost to Canton 66-12.Canton 66, Howard 12Howard’s Griffin Clubb won his match in the 220-pound division over Canaan McCracken by decision (6-2).Howard’s Conner Giedd defeated Aiden Schempp by decision (6-0) in the 120-pound division. Jack Neises won his match in the 160-pound weight class by fall against Tyler Frick.BAH 52, Howard 26Howard’s Gabriel Martian won his match in the 182-pound division by pinfall against Gaval Valder.Giedd won his match by technical fall (20-3) against Tate Lyle in the 120-pound division. Tate Miller defeated Caden Schurch by fall in the 152-pound division.Neises won his match in the 160-pound division by decision (6-0) against Robert Watkins.The Tigers will be back on the mat on Saturday, when they travel to Flandreau for the Flandreau Invitational. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Multiple accidents in Madison over past week Wetzbarger to retire from MRHS Christmas is coming to Madison Helen Melcher wins 15x15 contest Electric Cooperatives partner with Horizon Health Foundation to protect children’s smiles Communication is key in phishing scam prevention, Meyer says Law Enforcement Blotter Unlock Madison unveils new, holiday-themed escape room DSU's Jones has photography on display in Omaha Banking Assoc. informs citizens on dangers of phishing scams Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form