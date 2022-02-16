Josie Wolf was a highly decorated track athlete at Chester Area High School. As a Flyer, Wolf was a member of five relay teams that took home a state title. As an individual, she won three state titles and owns the school record for times in the 100 and 200-meter dashes.
The success that Wolf enjoyed in high school has carried over to her time as a member of the Dakota State University track and field team.
As a freshman, Wolf placed second in the 200 and third in the 60 at the Indoor Track and Field Championship meet.
The following year as a sophomore, Wolf placed second in the 200 and qualified for Nationals with a fourth-place finish in the 60. At the national meet, Wolf placed 35th overall.
“Josie came into DSU as an extremely decorated athlete from Chester,” DSU track coach Anthony Drealan said. “She had some good success early on and qualified for the 2019 NAIA national indoor track and field championships in the 60-meter dash, setting a DSU school record in the process.”
Wolf owns the indoor program record in the 60- and 200-meter dashes. Wolf’s time in the 60-meter dash is 7.84 seconds.
In the 200, Wolf broke her own school record with a time of 25.67 seconds at the South Dakota State Indoor Track Classic on Saturday.
“She’s always been a hard worker and has a positive outlook,” Drealan said. “Her training this past year has been phenomenal, and it’s been awesome to see her get back to the success that she has worked extremely hard for. This indoor season she’s come within .08 of a second of her school record in the 60-meter dash, she’s broken her own school record in the 200 and come within .17 of qualifying for nationals, as well as setting a new PR in the 400.”
Wolf will get one final shot to set records as a member of the DSU indoor track team this Sunday in Brookings, where the Trojans compete in the North Star Athletic Association Indoor Track and Field Championship.
At the conference meet, Wolf will be competing in the long jump, 60-meter, 400-meter, 200-meter and the 4x400 relay.
“My goal for the conference meet is to perform to the best of my ability,” Wolf said. “We are going for a conference title on both the men’s and women’s team and every point counts.”
This spring, Wolf will compete as a member of the DSU outdoor track and field team, where she competes in multiple events. As an individual, Wolf competes in the 100, 200, 400 and the long jump. She’s also a member of the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams.
Wolf knows that her time as a college athlete is nearing a close, and she wants to make the most out of the time she has left.
“My goal is to keep progressing and give it my all,” Wolf said. “I never thought I’d get five years to compete in college track, and I want to make the most of them.
Since we will be going for two conference titles (one indoor and one outdoor), I want to contribute as much as I possibly can, and that means I must place well in my events to get points.”
When Wolf graduated from Chester High School, she left as one of the most decorated track athletes in school history.
When she leaves DSU’s track and field program, she will have left her mark once again.
“I think that it is something to be proud of,” Wolf said. “I own two school records in the 60- and 200-meter. I have worked hard to get where I am now, and to see that is such an amazing feeling.”