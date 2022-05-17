For the first time since 2015, the Chester Flyers boys track team won the Big East Conference Meet. The Flyers accumulated 177.50 team points to win the meet. The Chester girls placed fourth overall with an overall score of 97.
The Flyers had a strong showing in the 100-meter dash. Jovi Wolf placed first overall with a time of 11.10 seconds. Fellow Flyer Alex Van Egdom placed second 11.40 seconds.
Wolf set a meet record in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.3 seconds. That record-setting time earned him first place in the event. Stratton Eppard placed second with a time of 24.00 seconds.
Wolf took home first place in the 400-meter dash. The Chester athlete tied a program record with a time of 51.1 seconds. Eppard placed second in 51.80 seconds.
Connor Bates placed fourth overall in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:15.6.
Daniel Swenson placed sixth in the 3,200 with a time of 11:50.00.
Ryan Benson set a meet record and placed first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 40.6 seconds. The Chester senior also won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.1 seconds.
Benson placed first in the high jump with a mark of 6-1.
Wolf won the long jump with a leap of 20-04.00. Wyatt Hansen placed fourth with a mark of 19-00.50.
Brock Wages took home first place in the shot put with a mark of 50-02.50.
The Flyers owned the top of the leaderboard in the discus, with Eppard taking home first place with a mark of 144-04. Hansen placed second with a toss of 134-06.00. Wages placed third with a toss of 122-10.00.
Emery Larson placed second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 61.7. Addison Bates placed fourth with a time of 64.10.
In the 800, Larson placed first with a time of 2:27.90. Kaitlyn Swenson placed sixth with a time of 2:46.20.
Emmerson Eppard placed second in the 1,600 with a time of 5:28.50. The Chester eighth-grader placed fifth in the 3,200 with a time of 13:26.00.
Sydnie Shoenrock placed fourth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.7 seconds.
In the 300-meter hurdles, Jacy Wolf placed third with a time of 50.20 seconds. Shoenrock placed sixth with a time of 53.20 seconds.
The 4x400 relay team of Addison Bates, Wolf, Katelyn Schut and Larson placed first overall with a time of 4:18.50.
Bates placed fourth in the high jump with a mark of 4-10.
Lexis Siemonsma placed third in the shot put with a mark of 32-03.75. She placed fourth in the discus with a toss of 93-10.