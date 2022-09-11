Purchase Access

Mark Gronowski ran for two touchdowns and passed for another, and South Dakota State University survived some anxious moments down the stretch to hold off UC Davis 24-22 in a nonconference battle between nationally-ranked teams on Saturday in Brookings.

In winning the annual Dairy Drive game, the Jackrabbits, ranked second in the Stats Perform media poll and third by the Football Championship Subdivision coaches, evened their record at 1-1. UC Davis, which entered the game ranked 25th in the coaches’ poll, dropped to 0-2.