Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Colman-Egan Hawks were one of 12 track and field teams that competed in the Quarrier Invitational at Dell Rapids on Monday.

The Colman-Egan girls team took home second place with a team score of 92. The boys placed ninth with 31 team points.

Daniela Lee placed first overall in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.65 seconds. The Colman-Egan sprinter also placed first in the 200-meter dash with a time 26.40 seconds.

Anya Hemmer placed seventh overall in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:50.26.

In the long jump, Hailey Larson placed fourth with a mark of 15-03.75. Lanie Mousel placed eighth with a leap of 14-06.00.

Larson placed first in the triple jump with a mark of 32-09.75. Mousel placed fourth with a mark of 30-08.50.

Elaina Rhode placed third in the high jump with a mark of 4-10.

In the 300-meter hurdles, Sarah Voelker placed eighth with a time of 54.59 seconds.

Reese Luze placed first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:00.81.

The 4x800 relay team of Presley Luze, Hemmer, Rhode and Reese Luze placed first with a time of 10:36.33.

The 4x200 relay team of Mousel, Abby Rhode, Brynlee Landis and Lee placed third with a time of 1:54.93.

Christopher Lee took home first place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.52 seconds.

Logan Voelker placed eighth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.77 seconds.

Jackson Wright finished in sixth place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:16.79.

Kelby Voelker placed seventh in the shot put with a toss of 40-08.50.

Jack Mousel tied for second place in the high jump with a mark of 5-08. Mousel placed eighth in the triple jump with a leap of 37-06.00.