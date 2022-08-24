Lurz and Nelson

MADISON'S Karley Lurz (left) and Audrey Nelson go up for a block in this undated photo. 

 Daily Leader file photo

The Madison Bulldogs finished last season with an 18-9 record before bowing out of the Class A Region 3 semifinal against Garretson, the eventual Class A state runners-up.

The Bulldogs lost four seniors from that team to graduation but will return 10 players from the 18-win squad.