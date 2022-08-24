The Madison Bulldogs finished last season with an 18-9 record before bowing out of the Class A Region 3 semifinal against Garretson, the eventual Class A state runners-up.
The Bulldogs lost four seniors from that team to graduation but will return 10 players from the 18-win squad.
Audrey Nelson is back after earning All-State honors during the 2021 season. During her sophomore season, Nelson recorded 433 kills and 83 blocks.
“Her volleyball IQ is high,” said Madison volleyball coach Jill Kratovil. “She gets to a lot of balls. She’s very long and gets a lot of touches. She has a lot of power and places the ball where the other team isn’t.”
Nelson will be joined by fellow junior Amanda Vacanti, who will serve as the team’s setter and outside hitter.
“She played right side for us last year,” Kratovil said. “She has a lot of power. She’s very aggressive and understands the game of volleyball. I’m excited to see what she does this year.”
Megan Schouwenburg is one of three seniors on the roster. She’ll serve as one of the team’s outside hitters this fall.
“She’s smart and puts the ball where the other team isn’t,” Kratovil said. “She just finds a way to get a kill.”
Maycee Theede, Cadence Zens and Callie McDermott all return to help give the Bulldogs experience in the backcourt.
“We’re excited to have them back in the backcourt,” Kratovil said. “Those three bring back a lot of experience on our defense.”
With an experienced group, Kratovil believes the strength of this year’s team will be defense.
“The strength of our team will be defense,” Kratovil said. “I do think we have a lot of options offensively compared to last season. We have a lot of girls that have really grown and gotten stronger.
They’ll help us out offensively, but ultimately our strength will be defense.”
With 10 varsity players returning from last year’s team, Kratovil likes the depth and talent as she starts her 10th year as the head coach of the Madison volleyball program.
“Everyone needs to buy into their role to help make our team successful,” Kratovil said. “We have a lot of girls that could fill different roles and different positions. It’s them buying into doing what’s best for the team. I’m really excited about the talent that we have this year. I think the competition in practice will make us a better team in the long run.”
The Bulldogs will open the season on Thursday when they travel to Flandreau to take on the Fliers. Flandreau lost their season opener on Tuesday against Chester 3-0.