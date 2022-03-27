DSU Baseball

DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY's Kameron Bryant swings at a pitch during a home contest against Mayville State on Thursday. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Mayville State took advantage of early leads over Dakota State University in North Star Athletic Association baseball action Thursday afternoon at Flynn Field.

The Comets opened the four-game series with a doubleheader sweep over the Trojans 9-5 and 4-3. It was the season home opener for DSU.

DSU and Mayville State faced a brutal wind up to 50 mph at Flynn Field Friday afternoon.

The Trojans rallied for a 3-2 thriller in the first game and held on for a 6-4 win in the second game to earn the doubleheader sweep over the Comets.

DSU and MSU went 2-2 in the four-game series, the first time since 2016 that the Trojans collected two wins in the series over the Comets.

DSU lifted its overall record to 17-9, while Mayville State fell to 8-9d. Both teams are 5-3 in the NSAA.

The Trojans conclude their five-game home stand Tuesday afternoon vs. long-time rival Dakota Wesleyan. The non-conference nine-inning contest is set for 5 p.m. at Flynn Field.