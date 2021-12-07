Danelle Keninger is entering her third season as the head coach of the Madison girls basketball program. During her first year in the captain’s chair, the Bulldogs went 11-11.
Last season, the Bulldogs owned a 5-4 record before ending the season on a 12-game losing streak. During that streak, the Bulldogs lost four games by five points or less.
With a solid core returning from last season’s team, the Bulldogs will aim to get better each time they take the court and turn those close losses into wins.
The Bulldogs will get their first opportunity to get into the win column when they play host to Dell Rapids on Thursday.
“This year I have a great group of kids who as a team want to get better every time they set foot in the gym,” Keninger said. “They have put in a ton of time in the offseason developing and sharpening their skills.”
The Bulldogs will return two starters from last year’s team. Junior, Zoey Gerry is the team’s returning leading scorer. As a sophomore last season, Gerry averaged 16 points and six rebounds per game.
Audrey Nelson is the other returning starter for the Bulldogs. As a freshman, Nelson averaged seven points, five rebounds and two assists per game.
“Both of those two bring a lot of athleticism to our lineup,” Keninger said. “They both have the ability to score in the paint and on the perimeter.”
Outside of Nelson and Gerry, the Bulldogs return two seniors who saw valuable playing time off the bench last season.
Abby Morse and Katie Sewel both figure to play bigger roles this season during their final year as Bulldogs.
“They both saw valuable playing time as juniors,” Keninger said. “They both bring leadership to the court. They both have worked hard in the offseason to improve their inside game.”
Every team has unsung heroes throughout the season. During practices, a trio of Madison sophomores have shown that they’ll be ready to play when their numbers are called.
“Karley Lurz, Callie McDermott and Cadence Zens have all shown up to the preseason practices ready to play,” Keninger said. “They play with a ton of aggressiveness on the defensive end. That defensive aggressiveness has led to fastbreak scoring opportunities for the team during practice.”
Playing in a loaded Dakota XII Conference, the Bulldogs know they’ll face tough competition each night they step onto the court.
“We have tough competition in our conference,” Keninger said, “with West Central, Dakota Valley and Tea. We need to play tough, smart defense and utilize our strengths as a team. Our team needs to play together and take advantage of our teammates’ strengths every time we set foot on the court.”