The Madison Bulldogs placed 10th overall at the State Tennis Meet in Rapid City. As a team, the Bulldogs accumulated 78.5 points. Yankton won the State Meet with 493.5 points.
Mason Kennington of Madison placed 9th overall after going 2-1. Kennington started the match with a hard-fought opening-round loss to Aberdeen’s Daniel Gamboa. Gamboa won the first set 7-5 and the second set 6-1 to defeat Kennington.
Kennington defeated Milbank’s Bennett Street to reach the 9th-place match. In the 9th-place match, Kennington defeated Ty Sieber of Spearfish 10-2.
Chase Steuerwald placed ninth overall for the Bulldogs. Steuerwald dropped his first match to Aberdeen’s Palmer Johnson (6-2, 6-2). He answered back by defeating Shourya Goyal of St. Thomas More 10-5. In the 9th-place match, Steuerwald topped Milbank’s Charles Whitesitt 8-6.
Taiden Pierce of Madison placed ninth overall after going 2-1 at the state meet. Pierce dropped his first match to Aberdeen’s Gannon May (6-1, 6-2). Pierce reached the 9th-place match by defeating Carter Stamper of St. Thomas More 10-2. In the 9th-place match, Pierce defeated Daniel Shelstad of Milbank 10-5.
In doubles action, the team of Mason Kennington and Spencer Reverts defeated Spearfish opponents 8-6 in the 9th-place match.
Madison’s Cade Minnaert placed 10th overall. Minnaert dropped his first match against Bridger Meyer of Spearfish (6-3, 6-1). Minnaert bounced back by defeating Aberdeen’s Mason Carrels 10-6 to reach the 9th-place match. In the 9th-place match, Minnaert lost to Gregory Grabow of Milbank 10-4.