Numerous Dakota State University men’s athletes set personal records on the second day of the Mount Marty Invitational on Saturday in Yankton. The indoor track & field meet included schools from the Great Plains Athletic Conference and NCAA Division II Northern State.
Two DSU Trojans completed the heptathlon event in the morning session. Treshawn Roberts led the Trojans with a second-place finish in the 60-meter hurdles in 8.84 seconds and collected 781 points.
Caleb Roberts had a time of 9.86 seconds to place sixth and recorded 568 points. He also earned 231 points in the pole vault after clearing 2.45 meters (8 feet, .5 inches).
The heptathlon wrapped up with the 1000-meter run, paced by C. Roberts with a time of 3 minutes, 12.27 seconds to finish fifth. He produced 549 points. T. Roberts followed up with a sixth-place finish in the race in 3 minutes, 13.88 seconds for 535 points.
T. Roberts finished the heptathlon event with 3,998 total points and finished fifth individually. C. Roberts placed sixth with 3,174 points.
DSU added another qualifier to the NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championships in the high jump event. Joe Lynch cleared a personal record height of 2.01 meters (6 feet, 7 inches), winning the high jump title. His mark also met the NAIA ‘B’ Provisional standard qualifying for the national meet, as well as the fifth best mark in the DSU record book.
The team of Roger Oliete Tejedor, Joshua Krull, Evan Slominski and Cody Farland clocked an impressive 7 minutes, 59.44 seconds to earn a runner-up honor in the 4x800-meter relay. Their time is the 10th fastest time in the school record book.
Krull paced the Trojans with a runner-up honor in the 600-meter run with a time of 1:24.73. Farland followed up with a time of 1:25.99, while Tejedor was sixth in 1:26.35. Steven Greigg clocked a time of 1:27.39 to finish 10th, followed by Slominski with a 13th-place in 1:27.90 and Robert Mayberry 16th in 1:32.97.
Conner Tordsen threw a career-best 14.18 meters (46 feet, 6.26 inches) to place ninth in the shot put for DSU. Jacob Joachim added a 15th-place finish with 13.00 meters in the shot put (42 feet, 8 inches). T. Roberts also threw 13.00 meters. Jackson Zastera produced a personal-best toss of 12.32 meters (40 feet, .5 inches). Houston Lunde recorded 11.54 meters (37 feet, 10.50 inches). Zachary Haugen registered a shot-put mark of 10.11 meters (33 feet, 2 inches).
Tordsen earned a fourth-place finish in the weight throw after throwing 16.56 meters (54 feet, 4 inches). Joachim was 10th with 14.68 meters (48 feet, 2 inches). Zastera tossed 13.40 meters (43 feet, 11.75 inches), while Lunde recorded 11.95 meters (39 feet, 2.5 inches).
Six Trojans runners produced career-best times in the mile run, led by Dylan Hilger with a time of 4:33.90 for a sixth-place finish. Taylor Myers added an eighth-place finish in 4:39.47, followed by Tyler Kennedy with a time of 4:44.00 to place tenth. Martin Bailey earned a personal-best time of 4:51.20, while Dalton Brouwer hit a career-best time of 5:00.45. Andrew Sorensen clocked a time of 5:01.22. Lucas Harr produced a personal-best time of 5:20.83 in the race.
Brenner Furlong earned a fourth-place finish in the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.32 seconds for DSU. Trey Reindl was ninth in 52.67 seconds, followed by Riley Greenhoff with a 10th-place finish in 52.69 seconds. Joseph Larson was 13th in 53.27 seconds, while Lynch was 14th in 53.32 seconds. Obang Ojulu clocked a time of 53.98 seconds in the race.
Furlong hit a caree-best time of 7.17 seconds in the 60-meter dash. Willie Hutchins also earned a personal-best 7.28 seconds, while Reindl produced a personal-best time of 7.30 seconds. Larson finished the race with a time of 7.40 seconds.
Joshua Snook led the Trojans with an 11th-place finish in the 200-meter dash in 23.41 seconds. Hutchins added a personal record of 24.34 seconds to place 19th.
Nathan Ingalls collected a sixth-place finish in the triple jump, leaping 11.70 meters (38 feet, 4.75 inches. He added a leap of 5.50 meters (18 feet, .5 inches) in the long jump.
A pair of DSU runners earned career-best times in the 1000-meters, led by Daniel Green with a time of 2 minutes, 45.11 seconds. Tucker Murtha added a time of 2:51.81 in the race.
The DSU 4x400-meter relay team finished eighth with a time of 3:38.11. The other 4x400-meter relay team finished with a time of 3:59.91 to place 13th.
DSU will be sending several athletes to the Bison Open to compete for the North Star Athletic Association Indoor Track & Field Championships Multi-events in Fargo, N.D., Friday and Saturday. The Trojans are scheduled to take the majority of the athletes to the Dakota Realty Alumni meet, hosted by NCAA Division I South Dakota, Saturday in Vermillion.