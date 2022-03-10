The Dakota State University women’s basketball team (26-7) returns to the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Tournament opening round this weekend. The Trojans are placed in the Billings, Mont. pod, traveling to Fortin Education Center on the host campus of Rocky Mountain.
The 10th-seeded Trojans kick off the first contest in the Billings pod against seventh-seeded Hope International (Calif.) (26-5) on Friday at 6 p.m. (CT).
No. 2 seed Rocky Mountain (Mont.) (26-4) hosts Reinhardt (Ga.) (20-13), winner of nine straight games, at 8 p.m. (CT).
Friday’s winners will advance to Saturday’s opening round championship game at 6 p.m. (CT).
DSU is carrying a 10-game winning streak into the national tournament’s opening round this weekend.
The Trojans earned the North Star Athletic Association automatic bid after winning the postseason tournament, defeating Dickinson State (N.D.) 85-65 and Bellevue (Neb.) 83-69 in the final four.
Hope International fell to The Master’s (Calif.) in the GSAC Conference semifinals and earned the at-large bid to the national tournament. Rocky Mountain (Mont.) won the Frontier Conference Tournament, while Reinhardt (Ga.) captured the AAC Tournament.
DSU is making its eighth all-time appearance in the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Tournament, the second straight year of qualifying for the national tournament.