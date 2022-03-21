Purchase Access

Tuesday 7 Open League: 3-8

Women’s High Game: Cara Barnhart 211

Women’s High Series: Cara Barnhart 593

Men’s High Game: Michalob Voeltz 279

Men’s High Series: Mitch Schneider 704

Pindusters: 3-9

High Game: Jennifer Tucek 221

High Series: Heidi Oswald 594

Thursday 7 Men’s: 3-10

High Game: Rick Goth 276

High Series: Lane Oswald 710

Sunday 7 Mixed: 3-13

Women’s High Game: Dawn Oyen 234

Women’s High Series: Dawn Oyen 623

Men’s High Game: Mitch Schneider 237

Men’s High Series: Mitch Schneider 667

Bantams: 3-12

Girl’s High Game: Nora Schmidt 130

Girl’s High Series: Nora Schmidt 323

Boy’s High Game: Riggins Seitz 101

Boy’s High Series: Riggins Seitz 272

Preps: 3-12

Girl’s High Game: Stephanie Hansen 123

Girl’s High Series: Stephanie Hansen 300

Boy’s High Game: Ayden Kaiser 150

Boy’s High Series: Ayden Kaiser 376

Juniors: 3-12

Girl’s High Game: Cheyanne Pitts 174

Girl’s High Series: Caitlyne Kearin 386

Boy’s High Game: Dylan Gerdes 212; Boy’s High Series: Dylan Gerdes 576

Major Seniors: 3-12

Girl’s High Game: Autumn Larson 171

Girl’s High Series: Justine Shafer 480

Boy’s High Game: Michael Peters 243

Boy’s High Series: Michael Peters 643

Friday Senior Citizens: 3-11

Men’s High Game: Jim Ronning 223

Men’s High Series: Terry Hart 607