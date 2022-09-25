South Dakota State University scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and the Jackrabbit defense turned in a strong performance to come away with a 28-14 victory over Missouri State in a battle between top-five programs in the Missouri Valley Football Conference opener for both teams Saturday afternoon.

The Jackrabbits, tied for second in the Stats Perform media poll and third in the Football Championship Subdivision coaches’ poll, improved to 3-1 overall. Missouri State, tied for fourth in the coaches’ poll and sixth in the media poll, dropped to 2-2 on the season.