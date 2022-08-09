Grace Suttle

GRACE SUTTLE spent two years playing softball, basketball and volleyball at Minnesota West in Worthington. Now the Crooks native will get the opportunity to play softball at Dakota State University. 

 Submitted photo

Grace Suttle graduated from Tri-Valley High School and is a native of Crooks. Following her graduation, Suttle played three sports at Minnesota West in Worthington, where she earned All-Academic honors in all three sports.

Now, after two successful years at Minnesota West, Suttle will get an opportunity to compete closer to home. The former Mustang committed to continue her softball and academic career at Dakota State University.