Grace Suttle graduated from Tri-Valley High School and is a native of Crooks. Following her graduation, Suttle played three sports at Minnesota West in Worthington, where she earned All-Academic honors in all three sports.
Now, after two successful years at Minnesota West, Suttle will get an opportunity to compete closer to home. The former Mustang committed to continue her softball and academic career at Dakota State University.
“My experience at Minnesota West, especially with the softball program, is something that I will forever hold close to my heart,” Suttle said.
“I had great coaches who were nothing short of amazing. Actually, it was my coaches who motivated me to continue playing at a higher level. Getting to play for DSU is something I have always hoped for. I tried in high school to get noticed, but I found it to be easier to go through a JUCO first. I took my chances, and I’m just grateful to play the sport I love.”
Suttle is an elementary education major, and on the diamond she will bring a lot of versatility to DSU’s infield.
“I am a utility player,” Suttle said.
“I can play pretty much anywhere in the infield, besides pitching. I spent my first year catching every game at Minnesota West and the next year as our third baseman.”
The drive from Crooks to Madison is 38 miles. The town of Crooks has a population of just over 1,000 people. Suttle said there was a sense of familiarity and comfort when she toured DSU.
“I have always been a homebody,” Suttle said.
“I like being close to home, but I really was interested because it’s a smaller school. I like knowing who I’m in class with and my professors. I like to walk down the halls and know who people are. I’m a smalltown girl at heart. It only feels right to be in Madison. I also really like the coaches. Coach Fricke and Holland seem to remind me a lot of my coaches at Minnesota West, which is something that I was looking for. I wanted to be a part of a program that believes in me as much as my coaches, Jordan Kruse and Jeff Jager, at Minnesota West did.”
Suttle finished last season at Minnesota West with nine doubles and 11 RBIs. She finished with a batting average of .359 and scored 23 runs.
“One thing about me is that I am very coachable and I hold myself to a high standard,” Suttle said. “If I feel that my swing is off or my throws are bad, I’m instantly going to the coaches to get an idea of how to fix things. I am also the type of player that just wants to have fun with what I’m doing.”
At Minnesota West, Suttle accomplished a rare feat of playing three sports at the collegiate level. Now, she’ll get the opportunity to play the game of softball for two more years at DSU. The Crooks native said she is thankful for such a great opportunity to continue to play the sport she loves.
“I think my biggest strength is that I am constantly cheering on others,” Suttle said. “Whether I’m on the bench or playing, I’m cheering for my team through anything. Don’t get me wrong, sitting on the bench is a horrible feeling, but it’s not about me. I get the privilege to be able to play a collegiate sport and I am honestly just grateful to be there. There’s no better feeling than being a part of something that you love.”