Dakota State University head football coach Josh Anderson announced that Andy Yost has returned to DSU's football program as an assistant coach. He will be the offensive coordinator for the Trojans.
Yost played tight end at DSU from 1990-93 and tight end/safety at Beresford High School in Beresford. He graduated from DSU in 1996 with a bachelor's degree in secondary education with coaching endorsements.
He comes to DSU from Benedictine, Kan., where he served as running backs coach for the last five years. He helped the Ravens to a 45-14 record, including an appearance in the 2018 NAIA Football National Championship game. His rushing offense attack ranked in the NAIA's Top 20 the past four years, with the second-best NAIA rushing team in 2018 with 3,695 yards.
Prior to Benedictine, Yost was the head coach and offensive coordinator at Creighton Prep High School in Omaha, Neb. During that time, he was also the head coach/offensive coordinator for the indoor football's Omaha Beef team.
Yost had head and assistant coaching stints at Red Oak High School (Iowa), Sioux City West High School (Iowa), Sioux City Bandits indoor football (Iowa), West Sioux High School (Iowa), Hamar (Norway), Washington & Jefferson College (Pa.), Nampa High School (Idaho) and Dell Rapids St. Mary's High School.