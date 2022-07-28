Purchase Access

Dakota State University head football coach Josh Anderson announced that Andy Yost has returned to DSU's football program as an assistant coach. He will be the offensive coordinator for the Trojans.

Yost played tight end at DSU from 1990-93 and tight end/safety at Beresford High School in Beresford. He graduated from DSU in 1996 with a bachelor's degree in secondary education with coaching endorsements.