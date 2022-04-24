The Chester Flyers and Colman-Egan Hawks were two of 10 teams that competed in the Flandreau Invitational on Thursday in Brookings.
Chester’s Chase McDonald took home top honors with a round of 75. Brayden Vogel placed seventh with a score of 85. Ashton Olivier placed 10th with a score of 87.
Colman-Egan’s Taylor Kreich placed fifth with a score of 83. Sawyer Uhing finished in 15th place with a round of 94.
On the girls side of things, the Chester Flyers had four individuals place in the Top 15.
Jadyn McDonald placed second with a round of 85. Ayla McDonald placed third with a score of 87. Cadence Olivier tied for seventh place with Colman-Egan’s Berkley Groos; both golfers shot a 100. Lauren Roberts placed 13th with a round of 109.
Chester Invite
Chester, Howard, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland and Colman-Egan were four of eight teams that competed at the Chester Invite on Friday.
The Chester boys took home first place with a team score of 129. Howard placed second with a score of 138.
The Chester girls placed first with a score of 141. The Tigers placed second with a score of 142.
Howard’s Mia Glanzer took home first place with a round of 43. Fellow Tiger Trinity Palmquist shot a 44 to finish in second place.
Chester’s Ayla McDonald and Cadence Olivier tied for third place; both golfers shot a 45. Fellow flyer Jadyn McDonald tied for seventh with Colman-Egan’s Berkley Groos. Both golfers shot a 51.
Howard’s Halle Schulz placed 10th with a score of 55.
Chester’s Chase McDonald placed overall after shooting a round of 39.
Howard’s Lane Hodges placed second with a round of 43.
Chester’s Preston Dorow shot a 44 to place third.
Four golfers tied for fifth place. Chester’s Brayden Vogel, Ashton Olivier, Howard’s Luke Koepsell and Colman-Egan’s Taylor Kreich all shot a 46.